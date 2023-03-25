SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Travelers can expect construction signs to begin going up in southern Sioux Center in early April, as the first phase of the Highway 75 redesign project begins.

The highway redesign, a shared 2.5-mile project between the DOT and the City of Sioux Center, will replace aging pavement and rebuild the highway. The safety-based design will have two lanes of travel in each direction and center turn lanes and medians.

"We've been working toward this construction for many years and are pleased it will soon begin," Sioux Center Utilities Manager Murray Hulstein said in a statement released Friday. "As with any construction project, we ask for patience with the inconveniences as we look toward the significant highway improvements."

The second phase of the project, which will stretch from 13th Street S. to 12th Street N., is planned for 2024-2025.

• April – Highway traffic (northbound and southbound) shifts to east side of existing highway pavement from 20th St. to 13th St. S. and construction begins on the west side. Utility work also begins. Construction will be staged to allow for two-direction traffic (one lane each way) through most of the work and to maintain at least one access to the businesses in the Walmart area throughout construction.

• Mid-summer– Newly-paved 13th Street S. and 2nd Ave. S. opens. Work on 16th Street S. begins.

• Fall – Highway 75 traffic shifts to new west side pavement. Work begins on east side.

• Late fall – Paving east side of Highway 75.

• Spring 2024 – Median paving and landscaping.

Visit siouxcenter.org/alerts to sign up for construction text alerts.