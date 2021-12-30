Sioux Center man accused of driving drunk with 2-year-old in vehicle

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A Sioux Center man was arrested Wednesday after police say he drove a vehicle with a 2-year-old child passenger while intoxicated.

Alfredo Anibal Martin-Martin, 23, is charged with neglect of a dependent person, a class C felony, as well as operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and interference with official acts, both serious misdemeanors.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Martin-Martin was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, after dispatchers received 911 calls concerning a vehicle being driven in an unsafe manner on 400th Street, east of Sioux Center.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Sioux County District Court, two concerned citizens reported that a black Ford Mustang was driving across the center line and slowly. A third person also flagged down a deputy and reported that they saw the vehicle driving all over the road.

The complaint said the deputy found the vehicle south of 400th Street on Kennedy Avenue. At the time, Martin-Martin was attempting to turn around in a driveway, but was having difficulty making the turn. He ended up driving partly into the ditch with one tire over the culvert.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, Martin-Martin stepped out holding a small child. The deputy reported observing Martin-Martin with bloodshot and watery eyes. He said Martin-Martin also had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him, according to the complaint.

"I looked into the car and saw that there were Corona beer bottle caps lying on the driver's seat. The driver started to walk away with the child. I had to tell him to come with me and had to hold onto him to guide him towards the patrol car. He pushed against my hands and kept talking about his daughter," the deputy said in the complaint.

Martin-Martin initially attempted to use the child to delay the investigation, and refused to release the child, but the statement said deputies were able to safely remove the child from him. Martin-Martin was arrested and taken to the Sioux County Jail. The child was taken into custody by the Iowa Department of Human Services and later released to her mother.

At the jail, Martin-Martin consented to standardized field sobriety tests, which he failed, according to the complaint. He agreed to take to a breath test, which revealed his blood alcohol level was at 0.224, nearly three times the legal limit to drive.

