A 6-year-old boy who was rushed to the hospital after he was found down in the wave pool at Fun-Plex Waterpark has died, police said Wednesday.

Police could not elaborate on the boy’s cause of death, but a GoFundMe set up by the family early Wednesday said he had no brain activity and had been taken off life support.

“He was a sweet 6 year old, our first son, a twin to his sister, and everything to our family,” the boy’s mother, Makda Gebre, wrote in the GoFundMe. “We are devastated.”

The Sioux City family was asking for donations to help with funeral expenses.

Medical personnel were called to the pool at 7003 Q St. in Ralston at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday. Radio traffic indicated the boy was unconscious when he was pulled from the pool. CPR was in progress when medics arrived.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy and then transported to Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.

Fun-Plex, which has remained closed since Sunday, issued a statement Wednesday.

“We are deeply saddened, and our thoughts are with the family during this very difficult time,” the statement said. “Our primary focus throughout our 40 years in business is to provide a safe environment for every person who walks through our gates. On behalf of everyone at Fun-Plex, we offer our heartfelt condolences.”