Sioux City again tops Site Selection's list of small-size metros with most business projects

SIOUX CITY -- Metro Sioux City has reclaimed the top spot on Site Selection's list of the small-size metro area with the most economic development projects.

Sioux City had 18 new or expanded corporate facilities in the category for metros with populations between 50,000 and 200,000 in 2019, according to the national trade publication. That was two more than the second-place finisher Odessa, Texas, according to a story posted on Site Selection's website Monday morning.

The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce has called a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday, presumably to celebrate the Site Selection news. It's the eighth time since 2007 the metro area has been No. 1 on the annual list.

Sioux City metro, which includes Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska, Plymouth and Woodbury counties in Iowa and Union County in South Dakota, was tied for third last year.

Site Selection defines a qualifying project as meeting at least one of three criteria: a capital investment of at least $1 million, creation of at least 20 new jobs or addition of at least 20,000 square feet of new floor space. Site Selection's database does not track retail and government projects, schools or hospitals.