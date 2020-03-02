Sioux City again tops Site Selection's list of small-size metros with most business projects

SIOUX CITY -- Metro Sioux City has reclaimed the top spot on Site Selection's list of the small-size metro area with the most economic development projects.
Sioux City had 18 new or expanded corporate facilities in the category for metros with populations between 50,000 and 200,000 in 2019, according to the national trade publication. That was two more than the second-place finisher Odessa, Texas, according to a story posted on Site Selection's website Monday morning.
The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce has called a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday, presumably to celebrate the Site Selection news. It's the eighth time since 2007 the metro area has been No. 1 on the annual list.
Sioux City metro, which includes Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska, Plymouth and Woodbury counties in Iowa and Union County in South Dakota, was tied for third last year.
Site Selection defines a qualifying project as meeting at least one of three criteria: a capital investment of at least $1 million, creation of at least 20 new jobs or addition of at least 20,000 square feet of new floor space. Site Selection's database does not track retail and government projects, schools or hospitals.
The magazine's story, titled "Tier 3 in Size, No. 1 in Your Heart," detailed several local projects in the past year, including two relocations within the metro area.
You have free articles remaining.
MCI Mass Markets moved its contact call center from Dakota Dunes to a site in Sioux City, nearby Sioux Gateway Airport. The secure facility, a former CenturyLink call center, was renovated extensively has space for more than 500 employees, a substantial increase from its previous location.
Sterling Computers, an IT and tech support firm, moved its corporate headquarters to the former Gateway computers campus in North Sioux City. Sterling, one of the fastest growing private companies in America, acquired 83,000 square feet of office space and a 106,000-square foot distribution center in Main, the first of the black-and-white, cow-spotted machine shed-like buildings Gateway built in North Sioux between 1989 and 1997 after moving from Sergeant Bluff.
Gerald Keating, a Florida-based investor with ties to Northeast Nebraska, bought the entire Gateway campus from Acer Inc. in January 2018 for $5.75 million. Since then, other former Gateway buildings, carrying names of foreign places such as Argentina, Mexico, Pacific and Peru, also have been populated with new businesses.
Other major projects Site Selection highlighted in its story included Ingredion in South Sioux City, Big Frig in North Sioux City and Sioux City Kenworth.