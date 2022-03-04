Sioux City air museum created a STEM learning space in plane exhibit

SIOUX CITY – The MidAmerica Museum of Aviation and Transportation has been awarded a $50,000 grant from FedEx Express to create a STEM Learning Center.

The learning center will be constructed in a Boeing 727 donated by FedEx Express in May 2009 as a museum exhibit.

FedEx aircraft acquisitions and sales advisor Beth Rush presented the check to the museum on Friday. She was in Sioux City 13 years ago when FedEx donated the 727 and said FedEx is proud to support the museum and the learning center project.

The learning center will serve as a dedicated educational space for children, educators, families and community to learn about aviation and encouraging more people to become aerospace engineers, pilots, mechanics or join other aviation careers.

“What better place than onboard a 727 aircraft for a classroom,” she said. “These students may be our aviation professionals of the future.”

Rush added this program will help recruit more women and girls into the aviation field.

The rehabilitated cargo plane, also known as Daisy, will have a screening area, classroom space and 6 to 8 individual learning labs for various aviation subjects. The cockpit will be cleaned and updated for hands-on learning.

Past president of the museum’s board of director Pam Mickelson said it has been a journey to get this project off the ground.

The Boeing 727 was flown for eight years as a passenger plane and 21 years as a cargo plane for FedEx. Recently, the interior of the plane has been upgraded and a jetway access bridge allows visitors to step inside.

The funding will be used to repaint the exterior, add new decals, update the interior, add learning space and exhibits, and create and exterior classroom. Additional funding will be needed to create curriculum and add staffing. Those interested in donating and volunteering can contact the museum.

