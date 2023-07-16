SIOUX CITY -- Air-quality readings in Northwest Iowa have been poor through the weekend, but the situation should improve by Monday.

As of Sunday evening, the Air Quality Index for Sioux City was 157, which is considered unhealthy. The Air Quality Index scale runs from 0 to 500; lower numbers indicate healthier air, while higher numbers indicate polluted air -- increasingly so the higher the number gets.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued an Air Quality Alert for the entire area, to last through noon Monday. Long or strenuous outdoor activities should be curtailed until the air quality improves.

The surface-level Air Quality Index readings should begin to improve overnight Sunday into Monday, said Samantha Garrett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. By Monday, the air quality is expected to be rated moderate, which is better than the weekend's unhealthy air.

"We'll see improvements for the day tomorrow," Garrett said Sunday evening.

Monday's forecast is mostly sunny, according to the National Weather Service. The skies could remain overcast, however; the whitish skies during the weekend were not a product of clouds, but smoke aloft.

"The smoke layer through the surface and up through the atmosphere has been pretty thick," Garrett said. "So it kind of had that lower-level smoke, as well as smoke aloft, which has really given us that hazy appearance. Over the last 24 hours, there have been a few clouds, but they've been really hard to see between the levels of smoke."

The poor air quality is a consequence of ongoing wildfires in the Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia; smoke from these fires has traveled hundreds of miles into the United States.

Several factors can influence air quality. Sioux City's poor air quality over the weekend was due primarily to tiny particles in the air: Smoke consists of tiny particles and gases like carbon monoxide. The tiny particles can penetrate deep into the respiratory system, aggravating cardiopulmonary conditions.