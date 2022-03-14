Sioux City ALDI store struck by vehicle Monday afternoon

SIOUX CITY -- A driver accidently struck the front end of the ALDI grocery store on Floyd Boulevard Monday afternoon.

Sioux City Fire Rescue received a call around 3:01 p.m. of a car-versus-building accident, said Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure.

The vehicle struck the west-facing side of the ALDI, leaving a large dent in the brick.

It was determined the female driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue accidently struck the building. No injuries were reported.

Fire Rescue evacuated the building for a short period while inspection services determined if the building was structurally sound. Shoppers quickly returned to the store, though the dented brick wall remained cordoned off.

The building was found to be structurally sound and due to the accident occurring on private property, the driver was not cited.

