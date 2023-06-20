SIOUX CITY — When it comes to food truck grub, the fastest food to cook and assemble is probably the hot dog.

An all-beef frank can be quickly grilled on a flattop and smothered with maximum amount of toppings while it's nestled inside a soft bun.

Alex Quintanilla is well aware of this. That's why the proprietor of Benny's Dogs wants to have the speediest food cart at Food Truck Fridays.

"Nobody has time to waste," he said, minutes before a lunch rush. "I'll get the order in and get people fed as quickly as possible."

Naming his food cart after his 6-year-old son, Quintanilla started Benny's Dogs cautiously last year.

"We set up at the Riverssance Renaissance Festival, last fall, and misjudged how busy we'd be," Quintanilla recalled. "We had to make an emergency wiener run to keep up with demand."

With more experience under his belt, Quintanilla is now a weekly presence at Food Truck Fridays and can be spotted at the Sioux City Farmer's Market, various community events as well as at the Yummi Box food truck lot on a regular basis.

Luckily, the Benny's Dogs food cart -- complete with a baseball cap-wearing anthropomorphic sausage as its mascot -- is easy to spot.

Quintanilla and his assistant-slash-brother Augustine are also identifiable while wearing black T-shirts with the slogan "Sun's Out, Bun's Out" emblazoned on the back.

So far, Quintanilla said kids and picky eaters have been Benny's Dogs' best customers.

"With so many types of food being served off of trucks, hot dogs remain a pretty safe option," he said.

Plus a weenie on a bun can be served up in a variety of ways.

At Benny's Dogs, a customer can order anything from chili cheese dog, a bacon jam dog, a Flamin' Cheetos dog and even a Keto Diet-friendly dog.

However, the stand's most popular menu item is the El Mexicano, which comes with plenty of zesty queso.

Quintanilla said he was inspired by similar food operations that were set up in his native Texas.

"It is pretty common to see gas stations, grocery stores or any type of small business offer quality, made-to-order food with authentic recipes and fresh ingredients," he said. "It is fast food but it is also good food."

Which is exactly what Quintanilla is offering at Benny's Dogs.

In fact, he's even considering an expansion into a different type of cuisine.

"In addition to our son Benny, my wife and I have a daughter named Reenie," Quintanilla said. "We may soon add another cart called Reenie's Paninis."