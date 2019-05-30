SIOUX CITY -- The public is invited to an ambulance dedication ceremony Friday.
The event, which will be held at Fire Station 1, 315 Ninth St., begins at 11 a.m. and includes ambulance tours.
Sioux City Fire Rescue (SCFR) has recently enhanced its ambulance fleet with the addition of four new ambulances. In addition to the new ambulances, SCFR said in a statement that an enhanced loading method for the stretchers, will greatly enhance patient safety and reduce the chance of EMS team injury.
SCFR EMS responded to 7,802 requests in 2018 with 5,618 transported patients. SCFR anticipates over 8,000 911 calls in 2019.
The new ambulances will operate out of Station 1, Station 4, 3109 Dearborn Boulevard; Station 3, 2630 Third St.; and Station 5, 4729 Southern Hills Drive. Stations 4, 7, 8 and SCFR Training Center also have backup ambulances which can be staffed quickly to assist during instances of higher call volume.