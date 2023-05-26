Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SIOUX CITY — Two Sioux City construction projects are set to begin on Monday, June 5 and will require multiple road closures.

Friday morning, the Sioux City Engineering Division announced that the "West Palmer Avenue and George Street Intersection Reconstruction Project" would lead to closures for the two roadways while a separate construction plan will require closing a portion of Rebecca Street.

According to the Sioux City Engineering Department: The Rebecca Street closure, between Villa Avenue and West 16th Street, is needed for a "complete street reconstruction including new sanitary sewer, storm sewer, water main, street paving, sidewalks and ADA compliant sidewalk ramps."

A detour route for the Rebecca Street work will use Villa Avenue, Isabella Street and West 16th. The construction is expected to last until October of this year.

Rebecca Street closure A road closure for Rebecca Street in Sioux City is expected to begin Monday, June 5.

During the West Palmer/George project, city officials said in a release that: "W. Palmer Ave will be restricted to local traffic only at Ross Street and Rebecca Street. Additionally, access to George will also be restricted to local traffic only at W 4th Street and W 5th Street."

The work will include road and sidewalk reconstruction at the intersection as well as utility replacements. The total cost listed for the project is $830,082.65 and no specific end date is given though the release from the city does say the effort is for the 2023 construction season.