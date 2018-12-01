SIOUX CITY -- The streets of Sioux City were a slushy mess Saturday during a heavy, wet snowfall.
With temperatures barely above freezing, mixed precipitation turned into snow Saturday morning. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service on Saturday afternoon forecasted snowfall totals around 6 to 9 inches for much of Northwest Iowa. The damp snow made streets slushy Saturday morning as sustained winds of 24 miles an hour, with gusts up to 38 miles an hour, blew the snow sideways.
A winter storm warning is in place for Woodbury, Cherokee, Plymouth, Buena Vista and Ida counties in Iowa, as well as Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska and Union and Clay counties in South Dakota. The warning expires at 6 p.m. Sunday.
As of noon Saturday, the NWS reported snowfall totals of 0.8 inches in Sioux City, though that figured increased during the afternoon hours. Orange City, Iowa reported 2 inches of snow, while Yankton, South Dakota reported 2.9 inches.
Rain or shine, a few dozen Morningside fans braved the damp snow pelting them and attended the NAIA semi-final football playoff game against the University of St. Francis.
Three bundled-up fans, Lauretta and Dennis Shaver and Mike Wilde, huddled under a tent-like tarp canopy that partly shielded them from the blowing snow.
Lauretta Shaver, a Morningside employee and fan, said that the weather could have been worse.
"I would rather sit in this than that 100-degree temperature that we sat in at the beginning of the season," she said.
All three said the snow would not impact their enjoyment of the game. Wilde, a longtime fan who lives not far from Elwood Olsen Stadium, said inclement weather definitely couldn't deter him from making it to the game.
Morgan Nixon, a Morningside student and softball player stood alone against the wind and snow, wrapped in a shawl, selling programs. She said the snow might actually make the game better.
"I think it makes it more exciting actually," she said. "It's just, different."
That game would have gone on regardless of the weather conditions due to NAIA requirements. Other events and facilities were cancelled or closed early: The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center closed at 1 p.m. Saturday, and a planned open house at Sioux City's historic Peirce Mansion was called off.
Despite all the snow and slush on the roads, relatively few traffic accidents were reported. The Plymouth, O'Brien, Cherokee and Buena Vista Sheriff's Departments all reported few to no weather-related collisions as of early Saturday afternoon. Likewise, the Thurston and Dakota County Sheriff's Offices in Nebraska reported only a handful of incidents.
In South Dakota, the Union County Sheriff's Office reported a layer of ice and snowpack on Interstate 29, making the roadway slick. Several cars travelling I-29 reportedly slid into the ditch.
Woodbury County Sheriff's Sergeant Scott Hatting said that, besides a semi truck that jack-knifed on I-29, there had been fewer accidents than one might expect during the morning and early afternoon.
"Pretty slack, honestly," Hatting said. "Other than (the semi), we've had them sporadically around town."
Brad Adams, a Sioux Falls National Weather Service meteorologist, said that the snow would stop falling sometime Sunday. Northwest Iowa and Northeast Nebraska were in for similar snow totals, while Southeast South Dakota was expected to see marginally less.
Adams said the snow isn't going to melt quickly this time, with high temperatures Monday and Tuesday expected to be in the low 20s.
"It's not going anywhere," he said. "It is going to stick around for the foreseeable future."