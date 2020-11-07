Sioux City area civic leaders react to Biden victory: 'I'm optimistically calm'

SIOUX CITY -- Liberal civic leaders in the Sioux City metro cheered the news Saturday that Joe Biden appears to have won the presidency, while conservatives suggested that the election remains undecided.
Flora Lee, a longtime community activist in Sioux City and a former Sioux City School Board member who has run for various local offices, expressed a sense of serenity at the news Saturday.
"I'm optimistically calm. I feel calmer than I have been in the last four years about what's going on in our federal government, or what can happen in our federal government, and in our country" Lee said. "So, I feel much calmer about things. It doesn't seem so chaotic for me."
Biden became the presumptive president-elect on Saturday, following victories in Pennsylvania and Nevada, though legal challenges from incumbent President Donald Trump's campaign and the possibility of recounts remain. He won the popular vote by more than 4 million, according to the Associated Press.
Suzan Stewart, the chairwoman of the Woodbury County Republicans, cautioned against over-reliance on media reports of a Biden victory.
"My first thought is that, the AP is projecting it, and at least in Iowa the AP isn't a particularly reliable source, they're very left-leaning, so they're probably looking at the same data anyone else is, but I think there's still a fair amount of recounting and litigation that remains to be done," Stewart said.
"I keep getting these messages saying that Biden is the president of the United States, and it just makes me sad. We pour all of our hearts and our soul into elections, and I know there is a real hope and a possibility on the part of Republicans that there are still ballots to be counted and election results to be reviewed, and this isn't as done of a deal as my (cell) phone is making it appear this afternoon," she added.
That being said, she also expressed her hope that a Biden administration wouldn't reverse all of the conservative goals that the Trump administration has accomplished in the past four years, and that the Senate will remain under Republican control, preventing a "Democratic trifecta." Control of the Senate likely won't be known until January, when Georgia finishes its runoff Senate elections.
"I think it's a sad day for Republicans, and for our country," Stewart said of Biden's tentative victory.
The Sioux County Conservatives on Saturday held a pro-Trump rally at the steps of the Sioux County Courthouse, with boos from the crowd at the mention that the media had declared Biden the victor and suggestions that the press had attempted to influence the election with dishonest polls. One speaker, who identified himself as a born-again Christian, seemed to suggest that liberals are waging "an attack on the church of Jesus Christ."
"What you're seeing is a wicked scheme of the devil, to dishearten the followers of Christ, to get the church to back down," the man said of the election fray. Others at the rally suggested that Biden had not won fairly.
Iowa State Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, was at the Sioux County rally Saturday, and in an afternoon phone call with the Journal echoed the sentiment that the election was rife with potential fraud and lingering questions.
"People are very concerned, and it's a concern I think more so of, are we getting a fair shake, more than anything else. Because the reality of the situation is, Republicans, people that voted for Donald Trump -- if Joe Biden won clean and fair, we'll accept it, we're not going to have any problems with it," said Wheeler, who on Tuesday won his third-two year term in the statehouse.
Alex Watters, a Sioux City Councilman and a supporter of Sen. Kamala Harris during the primaries, said he's hopeful that Washington won't be completely deadlocked even if Republicans retain control of the upper house of Congress. Watters said he'd like to see a new coronavirus relief bill and, at some point in the future, an infrastructure package.
Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has been viewed as a likely nemesis of any legislative goals of a Biden administration, though Watters said Biden might have what it takes to reach some consensus with McConnell.
"He (Biden) positioned himself as a centrist, he's someone that wants to work in the middle and get things done for the American people, and I think his history with Sen. McConnell is something that we need to lean into, I think it's something that we need to embrace," he said.
Lee and Watters both praised the historic nature of Harris's ascendance to the vice-presidency, as the first female vice president and as the first African-American vice president.
"We're starting to look at what we as America looks like. I mean, she's African-American, she's also Indian, she's identified herself with different racial and ethnic groups also," said Lee, who is African-American.
"She's also bringing her husband, the first male that has been in the White House as a spouse," Lee added.
Monique Scarlett, a Sioux City School Board member, expressed enthusiasm for Biden and Harris's victory in a text message Saturday.
"Together we are better, together we will build our economy, embrace our equity and live in the pursuit of happiness. As a community leader, I am looking forward to working together for a brighter future for the generations to come. I celebrate this victory with a mindset of encouragement and peace," Scarlett wrote in the message.
