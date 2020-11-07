Sioux City area civic leaders react to Biden victory: 'I'm optimistically calm'

"I keep getting these messages saying that Biden is the president of the United States, and it just makes me sad. We pour all of our hearts and our soul into elections, and I know there is a real hope and a possibility on the part of Republicans that there are still ballots to be counted and election results to be reviewed, and this isn't as done of a deal as my (cell) phone is making it appear this afternoon," she added.

That being said, she also expressed her hope that a Biden administration wouldn't reverse all of the conservative goals that the Trump administration has accomplished in the past four years, and that the Senate will remain under Republican control, preventing a "Democratic trifecta." Control of the Senate likely won't be known until January, when Georgia finishes its runoff Senate elections.

"I think it's a sad day for Republicans, and for our country," Stewart said of Biden's tentative victory.