SIOUX CITY -- The weather could be something of a wet blanket for Sioux City-area Fourth of July celebrations Thursday.
Alex Trellinger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said strong winds and hail are possible Thursday evening, with thunderstorm development possible in the afternoon hours. He said the Sioux City area will be in a "pattern" of thunderstorms over the next several days.
The NWS has pegged the likelihood of thunderstorms at 40 percent Thursday night, with a 60 percent chance of showers Friday.
SIOUX CITY -- Sunny skies returned to Sioux City on Tuesday, after thunderstorms dropped more than 3 inches of rain during the overnight hours.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
Sioux City remained in a flash flood warning through 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, though Trellinger said there were no actual reports of flash flooding. Total rainfall Wednesday morning was less than an inch, according to NWS measurements.
Ponca, Nebraska, was hit hard by rain Wednesday morning. Trellinger said the NWS was still making calls to the Ponca area to determine rainfall totals, but early reports indicated the town saw 3.75 to 4 inches in the hours prior to 11 a.m.
Further thunderstorms in the west are "tracking to the Sioux City area" later Wednesday, though Trellinger said they may not reach Sioux City.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!