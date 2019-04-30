SIOUX CITY | More than 50 Siouxland officials descend on Washington, D.C. this week to lobby federal officials on a slew of issues, from growing the metro area's supply of skilled workers and affordable housing to delivering federal funds for key highway and infrastructure initiatives.
Local government and business leaders arrived in the nation's capitol as President Trump and Democratic congressional leaders agreed Tuesday to pursue a $2 trillion infrastructure bill.
At a series of meetings with federal lawmakers, congressional staff and other key policy-makers, Sioux City officials will push to make local water, sewer and storm water projects eligible for a fresh round of infrastructure funding. Past programs, they said, excluded utility projects, focusing instead on highway and bridge construction and repairs.
Sioux City leaders point out the ongoing reconstruction of Interstate 29 required the city to spend $47 million to move utility lines in the state's right-of-way. A series of other costly utility projects are on the horizon, the city said in a position paper that will be presented to the congressional delegation and other key policy makers.
For example, the city must replace a 1940s-era cement asbestos pipe in in an area that includes Sioux Gateway Airport and the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard. The pipe, which was installed when the airport was turned into an Army Air Base at the start of World War II, will cost local rate payers more than $3.9 million but provide little to no benefit to
The local delegation's priorities for this year's Washington trip also include securing federal funds for a new Interstate 29 interchange and widening of Highway 35 in northeast Nebraska.
Sioux City and Woodbury County leaders say the proposed interchange, which would be built between the airport and Port Neal at a projected cost of $25 million, would help open up more land for industrial development and attract new employers and jobs.
With the four-laning of U.S. Highway 20 from Dubuque to Sioux City now complete, area leaders are now pushing to extend the expressway into Nebraska by expanding Highway 35 from 2 to 4 lanes from South Sioux City to Norfolk.
The local delegation will get a chance to make their case during a face-to-face meeting Wednesday with two key U.S. Department of Transportation administrators -- Finch Fulton, deputy secretary for transportation policy, and Anthony Bedell, deputy assistant secretary for governmental affairs.
The two-day lobbying officially kicks off at 8 p.m. Wednesday morning with a traditional breakfast with Iowa 4th District Rep. Steve King. It's the first time the local delegation has met with the nine-term Republican since he came under intense fire in January for published comments in which he appeared to embrace white supremacy and white nationalism. King has repeatedly claimed he was misquoted by a New York Times reporter. In the aftermath of the national uproar, Republican leaders stripped King of all his committee assignments through at least 2020.
During the two-day lobbying trip, local leaders also are scheduled to meet with the rest of the tri-state congressional delegation, which numbers six members in Iowa, five in Nebraska and three in South Dakota.
The lawmakers will hear a familiar refrain from the delegation.
With the region's unemployment remaining at near historic lows, employers continue to struggle in the search for qualified applicants, said Barbara Sloniker, executive vice president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, which leads the 65th annual excursion to the nation's capitol.
"We're still hearing from all of our members -- that workforce challengers are still the No. 1 issue," Sloniker said Tuesday.
Tri-state leaders will urge federal decision-makers to support educational programs to train the next generation of skilled workers. Local school district and college leaders will be part of the Chamber delegation.
Sloniker said local programs like Sioux City's expanded Career Academy are helping "expose students to the possibility of different careers earlier in life."
The region also faces a housing crunch, particularly for affordable units.
Local officials will urge the Trump administration to support two programs the city of Sioux City has relied on to increase the stock of affordable housing -- the Community Development Block Grant and the Home Investment Partnership program. Both were on the chopping block in the administration's budget last year.
As usual, a highlight of the D.C. lobbying trip will be the Steak Reception Wednesday night in the Hart Senate Office Building. The reception, which replaced the Chamber’s traditional sit-down steak dinner several years ago.
A special guest for this year's reception will be U.S. Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson. After the Chamber schedule was set, Wilson announced she will be leaving the Air Force to become the next president of the University of Texas at El Paso.