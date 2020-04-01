Sioux City area parks shut down due to coronavirus concerns

SIOUX CITY -- Children can no longer slip down slides or navigate jungle gyms and people can no longer whack tennis balls in city-owned playground parks in Sioux City, as officials shut down another facet of daily life in a time of coronavirus pandemic concerns.
Ten days after the arrival of the spring season, Sioux City officials on Wednesday -- in what was far from an April Fools' joke -- announced parks and recreation trails remain open for people to walk or jog, but playgrounds, courts and restrooms within them are closed.
“We still want to encourage our residents to take advantage of spending time outside in our city parks. It’s important for everyone to get fresh air, but we are asking people to use good judgement and to practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others," Mayor Bob Scott said.
Across the Missouri River, South Sioux City also closed its parks and recreational areas Wednesday. Woodbury County did the same for playgrounds in its parks system.
The outdoor spaces were one of the last public places for people to go have fun, as state and local governments look to encourage people to stay home as much as possible to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Movie theaters have closed, and restaurants and bars are open only for drive-thru, pick-up or delivery.
On March 17, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued an order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people, as recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Previously, officials had closed other city-run facilities in response to Reynolds' proclamation limiting public interactions and gatherings amid the COVID-19 global pandemic. The facilities that have been closed for weeks include Sioux City Hall, Long Lines Family Rec Center/Parks & Recreation Office, Parks Maintenance, Sioux City Convention Center and others. A few days ago, the closure timeline was extended to run indefinitely.
As of Wednesday, seven cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Woodbury County. No cases have been reported yet in neighboring Dakota County, Nebraska.
Last week, the first coronavirus-related death in Iowa was confirmed, and there are now a total of nine deaths, after two more were reported Wednesday.
The closures announced by the city of Sioux City Wednesday cover playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, skate park, dog park, restrooms, shelters and the Cone Park lodge.
To keep people out, the Cook Park basketball courts and Riverside and Leif Erikson park tennis courts were locked, and yellow caution tape was draped around all playground equipment. The Bacon Creek dog park will also be locked.
“We understand these new measures are an inconvenience to families. However, like many communities across the United States, we want to keep everyone safe by following the CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of this infectious disease," city parks and recreation director Matt Salvatore said.
In related fashion, the Woodbury County Conservation Board closed the playgrounds at Browns Lake-Bigelow Park, Snyder Bend Park, Little Sioux Park, Southwood Conservation Area, Fowler Forest Preserve and the Nature Playscape at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.
The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center building remains closed until further notice. Additionally, Woodbury County Conservation Board Office facilities and field offices at Little Sioux Park, Snyder Bend Park, Browns Lake, Southwood Conservation Area and Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center are closed to the public.
Woodbury County park areas remain open for public use, such as hiking, fishing, bird watching and general recreation, and recreation trails remain open, although pressurized water systems and restrooms are not available. The Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park remains open.
"We urge all citizens and visitors to follow recommendations by Siouxland District Health Department to practice social distancing and other practices such as washing your hands frequently, covering your cough or sneeze in your sleeve, and please stay home if you are feeling ill," county Education Programs Director Dawn Snyder said.
In South Sioux City, the baseball fields, basketball courts, shelters, soccer fields and playgrounds are closed to public use in response to the pandemic, although the parks and walking trails themselves will remain open. Fishing at Crystal Cove and at Missouri River public access points are staying open.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.
