Sioux City area parks shut down due to coronavirus concerns

SIOUX CITY -- Children can no longer slip down slides or navigate jungle gyms and people can no longer whack tennis balls in city-owned playground parks in Sioux City, as officials shut down another facet of daily life in a time of coronavirus pandemic concerns.

Ten days after the arrival of the spring season, Sioux City officials on Wednesday -- in what was far from an April Fools' joke -- announced parks and recreation trails remain open for people to walk or jog, but playgrounds, courts and restrooms within them are closed.

“We still want to encourage our residents to take advantage of spending time outside in our city parks. It’s important for everyone to get fresh air, but we are asking people to use good judgement and to practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others," Mayor Bob Scott said.

Across the Missouri River, South Sioux City also closed its parks and recreational areas Wednesday. Woodbury County did the same for playgrounds in its parks system.