Sioux City Art Center announces cancellation of 2020 ArtSplash

As part of the decision, the Art Center intends to host a "virtual" ArtSplash festival on the Art Center's Facebook page.

Art Center Development Coordinator Erin Webber-Dreeszen said the virtual event will span the week leading up to and including Labor Day Weekend.

"We will do our best to capture and share special parts of ArtSplash's history and experience by whatever means available until we can be together again in 2021. We will announce more details as the dates for ArtSplash week approaches," she said. "We are grateful to our many sponsors and volunteers for making ArtSplash possible, and with their help, we will return in a new, dynamic way, Labor Day Weekend 2021."

The Sioux City Art Center is now open to the public. During the initial phase of reopening, the public will have access to only first-floor galleries. The Junior League Hands On! Gallery, the Gilchrist Learning Center, and all group activities remain closed or canceled until further notice. Masks are strongly encouraged and social distancing is required.

PHOTOS: 30 scenes of ArtSplash through the years

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.