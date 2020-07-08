You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City Art Center announces cancellation of 2020 ArtSplash
Sioux City Art Center announces cancellation of 2020 ArtSplash

ArtSplash

From left, Pam Ross, Corey Vogt, and Jyll Ross-Vogt, all of Sioux City, look at metal yard art on display at ArtSplash at Sioux City's Riverside Park on Aug. 31, 2019.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- ArtSplash, the Sioux City Art Center's annual fundraising event, has been canceled. 

The 27th annual art festival will not be held Labor Day weekend due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement released Wednesday said the City of Sioux City and the Art Center explored protocols for festival guests, volunteers, vendors and staff before deciding the best path forward for public safety. The decision, which was announced following the July Art Center Association Board of Directors meeting, was under consideration for several weeks while information was gathered.

"While it saddens us to cancel Art Center's ArtSplash, we know we are making the right decision under the circumstances. We look forward to bringing the festival back in 2021 with exciting changes," said Art Center Director Todd Behrens. "You'll want to mark your calendars now for September 4 and 5, 2021, and make sure you join us."

As part of the decision, the Art Center intends to host a "virtual" ArtSplash festival on the Art Center's Facebook page.

Art Center Development Coordinator Erin Webber-Dreeszen said the virtual event will span the week leading up to and including Labor Day Weekend.

"We will do our best to capture and share special parts of ArtSplash's history and experience by whatever means available until we can be together again in 2021. We will announce more details as the dates for ArtSplash week approaches," she said. "We are grateful to our many sponsors and volunteers for making ArtSplash possible, and with their help, we will return in a new, dynamic way, Labor Day Weekend 2021."

The Sioux City Art Center is now open to the public. During the initial phase of reopening, the public will have access to only first-floor galleries. The Junior League Hands On! Gallery, the Gilchrist Learning Center, and all group activities remain closed or canceled until further notice. Masks are strongly encouraged and social distancing is required.

