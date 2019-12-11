Sioux City Art Center director to retire next month

If you go A reception will be held for Al Harris-Fernandez from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St. The public is invited.

A year later, the Art Center unveiled two new exhibition spaces, as well as the recently updated Junior League Hands On! Gallery.

The Art Center's former studio space was turned into art storage on the second level and the current art storage transformed into a gallery on the first level. The hands-on gallery was relocated to the conference room space to make way for another art gallery on the first level. The renovations allow for the Art Center to display more of the 1,100 works in its permanent collection.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"The Gilchrist Learning Center and renovations in this building are all part of that plan," Harris-Fernandez said while seated in a conference room in the Art Center, a three-story, 55,000-square-foot concrete, brick and glass facility, which opened to the public in 1997 as the result of a private/public partnership. "It took a long time for it to all come together."

Harris-Fernandez said he's very proud of all that he and the Art Center's staff have been able to accomplish with the help of supporters.