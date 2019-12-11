Sioux City Art Center director to retire next month

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Art Center Executive Director Al Harris-Fernandez will retire next month after 18 years in the position.
The Art Center Board of Trustees chose Todd Behrens, who has worked as the Art Center's curator for 10 years, to succeed Harris-Fernandez. Behrens will take the reins as executive director on Jan. 4.
"It's a smooth transition," Harris-Fernandez said. "I feel very comfortable with him assuming the position of director."
During his tenure, Harris-Fernandez sought to focus on the Art Center's educational component, as well as its permanent collection.
In September 2018, the Art Center's new, 11,000-square-foot Gilchrist Learning Center opened to the public. The construction of the one-story building adjacent to the Art Center provided the opportunity to make some changes that would increase exhibition space. On average, 35,000 people visit the Art Center each year.
A year later, the Art Center unveiled two new exhibition spaces, as well as the recently updated Junior League Hands On! Gallery.
The Art Center's former studio space was turned into art storage on the second level and the current art storage transformed into a gallery on the first level. The hands-on gallery was relocated to the conference room space to make way for another art gallery on the first level. The renovations allow for the Art Center to display more of the 1,100 works in its permanent collection.
"The Gilchrist Learning Center and renovations in this building are all part of that plan," Harris-Fernandez said while seated in a conference room in the Art Center, a three-story, 55,000-square-foot concrete, brick and glass facility, which opened to the public in 1997 as the result of a private/public partnership. "It took a long time for it to all come together."
Harris-Fernandez said he's very proud of all that he and the Art Center's staff have been able to accomplish with the help of supporters.
"I think what we did is, overall, we've raised the benchmarks for the Sioux City Art Center," he said.
Behrens said he's "looking forward to the challenge" of following Harris-Fernandez as executive director.
"He has worked really hard to put the Art Center in a really solid position in all possible ways," Behrens said. "I'm looking forward to guiding it into the future."
