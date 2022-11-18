Sioux City Art Center hosting Des Moines-based artist known for work on mortality, nature

SIOUX CITY -- Curator Christopher Atkins hopes visitors to the Sioux City Art Center feel a sense of wonder when they stand in front of Larassa Kabel's large scale drawings of falling horses.

"Not only is she capturing the muscles and tendons and the skeleton, but she's also capturing that very thin hair, shadows and the lightness of the mane, as well," Atkins said Thursday, while standing in Kabel's exhibition "Sojourn," which is on display through Feb. 12. "It's astonishing what she can do with colored pencils."

Equally awe-inspiring is "Spirit House," a model of Kabel's own home, which she created with wasp paper and branches from a magnolia tree.

"If you've ever seen what a wasp hive looks like, you can imagine how delicate and intricate and how difficult that kind of material would be to work with," Atkins said of the piece, which Kabel spent nearly five years collecting materials for. "This is one of her masterpieces that we're so excited to share with you."

Kabel, a Des Moines-based interdisciplinary artist, uses drawing, painting, sculpture, performance and photography to explore mortality, nature, connection and community. Her work has been exhibited nationally and is in several private and corporate collections, including the Figge Art Museum in Davenport, the White House and the Des Moines Art Center.

Throughout her career, Kabel has scrutinized how death and loss are universally shared, but not easily acknowledged experiences. Because grief often makes people feel isolated, "Sojourn," her largest solo exhibition to date, is a way to share stories and build community for people who have experienced loss.

A grant from the Iowa Arts Council allowed Kabel to create three new artworks for the exhibition, which Atkins said also marks "a few innovations" for the Art Center.

The Art Center partnered with the Sioux City Public Library to compile a curated reading list to accompany the exhibition. The book list can be accessed on the library's website and by scanning a QR code on posters displayed in the gallery. Visitors to the exhibition will also receive a bookmark, which contains the recommended reading list and the QR code.

In addition to the reading list, exhibition-goers can also check out a music playlist that accompanies "Sojourn." The playlist can be found on the Art Center's website.

"We just worked with music that Larassa listens to while she's making work or that directly inspires her," Atkins said.