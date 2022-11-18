 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City Art Center hosting Des Moines-based artist known for work on mortality, nature

Sojourn exhibit

Des Moines-based artist Larassa Kabel's exhibit "Sojourn" is on display at the Sioux City Art Center through Feb. 12. 

 Dolly Butz

SIOUX CITY -- Curator Christopher Atkins hopes visitors to the Sioux City Art Center feel a sense of wonder when they stand in front of Larassa Kabel's large scale drawings of falling horses.

"Not only is she capturing the muscles and tendons and the skeleton, but she's also capturing that very thin hair, shadows and the lightness of the mane, as well," Atkins said Thursday, while standing in Kabel's exhibition "Sojourn," which is on display through Feb. 12. "It's astonishing what she can do with colored pencils."

Sojourn exhibit

Larassa Kabel's large scale drawing "Fly Boy" is shown at the Sioux City Art Center. The Des Moines-based artist's work is on display through Feb. 12. 

Equally awe-inspiring is "Spirit House," a model of Kabel's own home, which she created with wasp paper and branches from a magnolia tree.

"If you've ever seen what a wasp hive looks like, you can imagine how delicate and intricate and how difficult that kind of material would be to work with," Atkins said of the piece, which Kabel spent nearly five years collecting materials for. "This is one of her masterpieces that we're so excited to share with you."

People are also reading…

Kabel, a Des Moines-based interdisciplinary artist, uses drawing, painting, sculpture, performance and photography to explore mortality, nature, connection and community. Her work has been exhibited nationally and is in several private and corporate collections, including the Figge Art Museum in Davenport, the White House and the Des Moines Art Center.

Throughout her career, Kabel has scrutinized how death and loss are universally shared, but not easily acknowledged experiences. Because grief often makes people feel isolated, "Sojourn," her largest solo exhibition to date, is a way to share stories and build community for people who have experienced loss.

A grant from the Iowa Arts Council allowed Kabel to create three new artworks for the exhibition, which Atkins said also marks "a few innovations" for the Art Center.

Sojourn exhibition press conf.

Curator Christopher Atkins talks about "Sojourn," Des Moines-based artist Larassa Kabel's exhibition, during a news conference at the Sioux City Art Center Thursday. Atkins said the exhibition marks "a few innovations" for the Art Center.

The Art Center partnered with the Sioux City Public Library to compile a curated reading list to accompany the exhibition. The book list can be accessed on the library's website and by scanning a QR code on posters displayed in the gallery. Visitors to the exhibition will also receive a bookmark, which contains the recommended reading list and the QR code.

In addition to the reading list, exhibition-goers can also check out a music playlist that accompanies "Sojourn." The playlist can be found on the Art Center's website. 

"We just worked with music that Larassa listens to while she's making work or that directly inspires her," Atkins said. 

Guest curator Karen Emenhiser-Harris discusses a solo exhibit by artist Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez displayed at the Sioux City Art Center. The exhibit, Turn of the Sea, is rooted in the Lincoln, Nebraska, artist's Colombian ancestry and uses decorative art to understand the structures of colonialism and racial identity. The exhibit opened to the public on Aug. 20 and will run through March 5, 2023.
City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

