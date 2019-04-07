SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Art Center has opened a "Drive-By Gallery" in the Gilchrist Learning Center so that drivers and pedestrians on Pierce Street will be able to see artworks without even coming inside the Art Center.
Artists from around the region spent the day in the studios of the Learning Center on March 9, according to a press release from the Center, using Luan plywood and black and white house paint to create "something that would be visually dynamic and would be suitable for viewers of all backgrounds."
The artists, John Bowitz, Paul Chelstad, Young Ae Kim, Meghan O'Connor, Jodi Whitlock and Nan Wilson, all of Sioux City, as well as Dennis Hart of Akron, Iowa, Cory Knedler of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Rick Johns of Vermillion, South Dakota, worked for six hours on their pieces.
The artists worked individually, without any knowledge of what their fellow artists would produce, but the use of the same materials led to works that complement one another.
The paintings can be seen through the Pierce Street windows of the Gilchrist Learning Center; they will be lit up at night for 24-hour viewing. The Art Center said it has not set a specific end date for the exhibit, but they plan the "Drive-By Gallery" as an ongoing series of displays.
Artists can send proposals to Art Center curator Todd Behrens at tbehrens@sioux-city.org or mail the proposal to the Art Center.