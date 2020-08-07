Sioux City Art Center takes 'baby steps' during reopening

"We're going to begin by celebrating it online and then hopefully ease the public's access to it as the summer progresses," Behrens said of the exhibit. "It's really disheartening, because it's a show that I'm really excited about."

One of the artworks featured in the exhibit is Jane Allard's piece "Swing'n Etude," which combines a piano key collage and encaustic painting, an ancient mixed media technique that involves using heated beeswax to which colored pigments have been added. Allard, a pianist, piano teacher and church service organist, said using the piano as a mixed media for her artwork seems natural.

"I was given a damaged piano New Orleans from the Katrina hurricane disaster and have been doing these art pieces ever since," she said.

Allard said she likes the idea of a virtual tour of the exhibit, given the circumstances.

"It is a good safe answer; and this is no time to put our guard down. If I were making this decision that is what I would do," she said.

The Gilchrist Learning Center, and all of the Art Center's group activities remained closed or canceled until further notice.