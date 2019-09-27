SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Art Center will open two new exhibition spaces to the public Saturday, as well as the recently updated Junior League Hands On! Gallery.
The Art Center's former studio space was turned into art storage on the second level and the current art storage transformed into a gallery on the first level. The hands-on gallery was relocated to the conference room space to make way for another art gallery on the first level. The renovations allow for the Art Center to display more of the 1,100 works in its permanent collection.
The project, which was funded using general obligation bonds under the city's capital improvements plan, came on the heels of the opening of the Art Center's new, 11,000-square-foot Gilchrist Learning Center last September.
Sioux City Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore said having access to permanent galleries on the main floor is a "real plus" for a lot of the Art Center's visitors.
"We want to congratulate the Sioux City Art Center on being good stewards of tax payers' money," Moore said Friday during a news conference at the Art Center. "The city council and mayor voted $324,000 in the capital improvements program to make and help add to these permanent galleries."
The Junior League of Sioux City donated $80,000 to create a new Children's Hands On! Gallery. The original Hands On! Gallery, which opened in 1997, was also a project of the organization of women dedicated to promoting volunteerism in Siouxland.
"We paid to remodel the space, but Junior League of Sioux City, they're the ones that put what's in there for kids to come in and have a hands-on gallery," Moore said. "It's an educational process."
The Junior League of Sioux City's donation funded participatory stations, their fabrication and installation, as well as carpeting and designing fees.
"We threw 100 percent support at it. We wanted to make it bigger and better than ever," said Rhonda Henry, a member of the organization. "We are so excited for the kids of Sioux City to be able to enjoy this."