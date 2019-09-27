If you go

What: Sioux City Art Center grand reopening

When: Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday

More: An open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event includes access to two new exhibition spaces, the updated Children's Hands On! Gallery and the Gilchrist Learning Center. A public reception will be held in the atrium from 5 to 7 p.m.