Sioux City artist Kochen shares coloring pages with self-quarantining kids amid COVID-19

Indeed, he remembered what it was like to be a kid with an overactive imagination.

"I was totally into 'Where's Waldo,' Bill Watterson's 'Calvin and Hobbes' and the work of Richard Scarry as a child," the 39-year-old Kochen said.

Well, Kochen apparently is still a kid at heart. His home studio is decorated with "Calvin and Hobbes" collectibles and, yes, 3-foot-tall bunnies do greet visitors as they enter the home he shares with his wife, Sara.

"The secret of any artist's successful marriage is to marry someone who understands our quirks," he explained. "Sara, who is an art teacher for the Hinton Community School District, understands my quirks."

That means Kochen's inability to throw anything away.

"Hey, my coloring book comes entirely from art I've stashed away for one reason or another," he said.

And what is it like to look at illustrations that have been, literally, on the drawing board for the past decade?

"When I was younger, I was extremely critical of my work," Kochen said. "As I've gained experience, I see the work was better than I remember it being. Could a line be drawn straighter? Yes. Still, the idea was always there."