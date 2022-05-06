Sioux City ARTWALK to be held Thursday

SIOUX CITY – The art community will kick off a series of events Thursday in downtown Sioux City.

Sioux City ARTWALK is a collaboration between the Sioux City Art Center and downtown art galleries, including Gallery 103, 3 Rivers Art Gallery and Art SUX Gallery.

The walk will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Art Center, 225 Nebraska St., with the viewing of exhibitions and drinks. The group will then move to the Ho-Chunk Centre to explore the artwork at Gallery 103 and 3 Rivers Art Gallery, while enjoying appetizers. The evening will conclude with dessert at Art SUX Gallery, where participants will get to view the artist studios and gallery spaces.

"The Art Center is pleased to join forces with other art spaces with the hope that we can come together to celebrate and support the vibrant art community developing in our downtown area," Sioux City Art Center Director Todd Behrens said. "As this project continues, we imagine other organizations joining us to make each subsequent event better and better."

Future ARTWALK events will are scheduled for July 14 and Oct. 13. Visit siouxcityartcenter.org for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.