Sioux City authorities determine cause of Monday morning fire

SIOUX CITY -- An investigation into a Monday morning fire at D'Leon's Taco Rico determined it was accidental.

The fire occurred at 3:16 a.m. on Monday. After an investigation, it was determined the accidental fire was caused by spontaneous combustion of grease latent cleaning, according to a Sioux City Fire Rescue press release.

Sioux City Fire Rescue was dispatched to investigate smoke in the area of Gordon Drive and Stone Avenue on Monday.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke visible from the restaurant and requested additional fire crews to the scene.

The restaurant closed at 2 a.m. that morning and no one was inside of the business at the time of the fire.

Upon entering the structure through the front door, firefighters located a fire in the rear storage area of the restaurant.

The fire was extinguished, but the building sustained heavy fire, smoke and heat damage throughout the structure. City Inspection Services red-tagged the entire structure until necessary repairs have been completed.

