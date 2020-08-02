Sioux City bankers say shortage of coins isn't really a 'shortage,' it's a monetary system 'kink'

Kelly Florke, the president and CEO of Pioneer Bank, said his bank wasn't really impacted by the coin shortage. Customers are still able to get rolls of quarters for laundry without any restrictions. "Our supply of coin has been significant enough to where, we've not had to do that."

"It has not been a significant issue for us. It has for the industry, no doubt," Florke said. "We view it not as a coin shortage if you will, we view it more as a circulation problem that resulted in some temporary coin shortages."

Security National Bank somewhat restricted customers' coin orders, particularly for coin collectors who sometimes want to acquire large stocks of coin rolls for their purposes.

"We have limited some of the ordering capabilities of our customers, because we service individuals, collectors, businesses and other banks. So, as our inventories decreased, we had to limit some of the ordering capabilities," Jackson said. "If somebody was coming in for a whole box of quarters to go through as a collector, we were lessening their request, or limiting how much we would be able to offer them."