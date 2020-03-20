Sioux City banks close their lobbies, restrict access due to coronavirus

SIOUX CITY -- Most banks in Sioux City this week restricted access to their lobbies, and some are closed to the public entirely.

The lobby closures are tied to the coronavirus outbreak.

At virtually all of the banks, drive-through windows and ATMs remain open. Information on each of the banks is accurate as of Friday afternoon.

Wells Fargo's branches at Fourth Street, Hamilton Boulevard and Sergeant Road will be open to the public by appointment only. The bank's Morningside location is temporarily closed, according to the bank's website.

Security National Bank is also asking its clients to make an appointment before visiting its branches.

The lobby of US Bank's main branch on Pierce Street remains open, though the lobbies of their Morningside and Hamilton locations are open by appointment only.

Great Western Bank's location on Gordon Drive is drive-through only.

Great Southern Bank announced that its lobbies will be available by appointment only, effective Saturday.

BankFirst closed its lobbies on Tuesday, though appointments are apparently available.