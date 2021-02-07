Sioux City bars busy, but not quite packed, during Super Bowl as fans order takeout

SIOUX CITY -- Bars in Sioux City were busy, though not exactly packed to the rafters, on Super Bowl Sunday.

There were a good number of patrons at some of the city's most popular establishments -- the Townhouse Pizza & Lounge, Bob Roe's Point After, the Marquee, the Wheelhouse Bar & Grill, Buffalo Wild Wings -- but there were also seats and tables open for the taking. Social distancing, for the most part, was quite do-able.

Before the kickoff, Pete Clausen, a bartender at the Townhouse, raced around to bring patrons' drinks, food, change and many to-go orders. Takeout, he said, sold swiftly on Sunday.

"We do a lot more carry-out business in the afternoon. A lot of our regular customers come down in the afternoon and hang out and chit-chat, and then a lot of times, by the time the game rolls around, a lot of people either go home or go to someone's house to watch the game," said Clausen, who's been bartending for seven years. "But we do have a few people that hang around and watch the game here."