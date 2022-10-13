Sioux City-based Bomgaars becoming 2nd largest farm and ranch retailer with purchase of 73 Orscheln stores

SIOUX CITY — Bomgaars is purchasing 73 Orscheln Farm and Home stores, striking a what it called a "mega-deal" that makes the Sioux City-based retailer the nation's second-largest farm and ranch retailer, behind only Tractor Supply Co.

The complex transaction, announced Tuesday, involved Brentwood, Tennessee-based Tractor Supply, which had been seeking to acquire rival Orscheln for more than a year but had run afoul of federal anti-trust laws. The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday approved the sale of 166 Orscheln stores to Tractor Supply for about $320 million on the condition that it immediately divested 85 of the stores to two third-party buyers -- Bomgaars and Buchheit Enterprises.

Buchheit, a farm retailer operating in Missouri and Illinois, acquired 12 stores as part of the transaction, and Bomgaars bought 73 stores. The remaining 81 Orscheln stores will be converted to Tractor Supply locations.

Proceeds from the divestitures totaled about $72 million, according to Tractor Supply. The publicly-traded company also agreed to sell Orscheln's corporate headquarters and distribution center in Moberly, Missouri, to Bomgaars for about $10 million within 15 months after the deal closes.

The sale, which required 1 1/2 years of "very complex, multi-party negotiations," will allow Bomgaars to "experience an unprecedented level of growth for our customers, our community, and our company,” CEO Torrey Wingert said in a statement.

“While the federal approval process was at times equally exhausting and frustrating, our team and the Bomgaars family remained steadfast in their determination to complete this acquisition, and this collective commitment to do so was a big part in ensuring this deal was successfully concluded,” Wingert said.

The deal will see Bomgaars expand into seven new stores -- Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio -- nearly doubling the retailer's sprawling territory to 15 states.

After the 73 Orscheln stores are rebranded over the next year, the number of Bomgaars locations will swell to 180 locations. The rapidly growing retailer hit a milestone 100th store opening just last year.

Bomgaars will add 1,400 workers to its payroll, with a total employee count of about 3,300.

The Orscheln deal is far larger than Bomgaars' acquisition of a dozen former ALCO-Duckwall stores more than seven years ago as the latter was winding down its operations.

In Sioux City, Bomgaars' corporate offices and central warehouse and distribution center are located at 1805 Zenith Drive.. In 2015, Bomgaars completed a $17 million expansion of the distribution center, adding 150,000 square feet to nearly double its size of the facility near the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard and Interstate 29.

Orscheln's distribution center in Moberly has about 330,000 square feet of space.

Orscheln was founded in 1960 in by W.C. "Colonel" Orscheln, who opened his first store in Sedalia, Missouri, according to the retailer's website. The Orscheln chain grew more quickly than Bomgaars, reaching 85 locations by 2003.

Bomgaars traces its roots to William H. "Bill" Bomgaars, a Northwest Iowa merchant who struggled to find success in various retail ventures in the opening decades of the 20th century before hitting upon a winning formula of selling farm supplies.

The fourth-generation family business is owned by Roger and Jane Bomgaars, who each spring “road trip” across the country to visit their stores.

The couple are looking forward to visiting the 73 new locations as part of their upcoming travel plans.

"I am grateful to our executive team for their persistence in seeing this deal through to its ultimate and successful conclusion," Roger Bomgaars said in a statement. "Our family is proud of our organization, each of our approximately 3,300 current employees, and the difference we make for our farm and ranch clients and customers every single day.”

Tractor Supply, which said it is on track to achieve annual revenue in excess of $14 billion, has over 2,100 locations and more than 50,000 employees.