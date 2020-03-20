Sioux City-based Bomgaars reduces store hours in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Bomgaars on Friday began shortening hours at the Sioux City-based chain's 94 stores in seven states, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
SIOUX CITY -- Bomgaars on Friday began shortening hours at the Sioux City-based chain's 94 stores in seven states, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The new store hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the exception of the Spirit Lake store, which will open at 7 a.m. Sunday hours will remain 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Beginning Monday, Bomgaars also will add curbside and carryout service at all of its locations in Iowa, Colorado, Idaho, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wyoming. Customers are encouraged to call ahead and the items they want will be waiting for them when they arrive at the store.
In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the company also has increased measures to clean and sanitize its stores each evening.
"We know that you look to Bomgaars for essential needs, for your family, pets, livestock, farms and small businesses," the company said in a statement Friday. "We have an unwavering responsibility to provide these products to fill the needs of not only you and your family, but your pets and animals as well. Together we will get through this trying time and come out stronger and better than ever."
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
Mike Sullivan, assistant Storm Lake elementary principal, passes out a lunch Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at West Ninth Street Park in Storm Lake, Iowa. The Storm Lake Community School District started free distribution of breakfasts and lunches Monday to anyone under 18 to help feed youth who would otherwise be missing meals in the wake of the schools' closure over COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Lunchtime Solutions, the district's meal contractor, made 1,200 sack lunches for distribution Tuesday.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Kellie Anderson, principal of early childhood programs and special education director, passes out a lunch Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in a parking lot at an apartment complex in Storm Lake, Iowa. The Storm Lake Community School District started free distribution of breakfasts and lunches Monday to anyone under 18 to help feed youth who would otherwise be missing meals in the wake of the schools' closure over COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Lunchtime Solutions, the district's meal contractor, made 1,200 sack lunches for distribution Tuesday.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Mike Sullivan, assistant Storm Lake elementary principal, rings a triangle to draw attention while walking down a street in a northside neighborhood to give away lunches Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Storm Lake, Iowa. The Storm Lake Community School District started free distribution of breakfasts and lunches Monday to anyone under 18 to help feed youth who would otherwise be missing meals in the wake of the schools' closure over COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Lunchtime Solutions, the district's meal contractor, made 1,200 sack lunches for distribution Tuesday.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Mike Sullivan, assistant Storm Lake elementary principal, left, and superintendent Stacey Cole, knock on a door at a home where children live while giving away lunches Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Storm Lake, Iowa. The Storm Lake Community School District started free distribution of breakfasts and lunches Monday to anyone under 18 to help feed youth who would otherwise be missing meals in the wake of the schools' closure over COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Lunchtime Solutions, the district's meal contractor, made 1,200 sack lunches for distribution Tuesday.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Mike Sullivan, assistant Storm Lake elementary principal, left, and Kellie Anderson, principal of early childhood programs and special education director, right, stop a car carrying children to give them free lunches Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Storm Lake, Iowa. The Storm Lake Community School District started free distribution of breakfasts and lunches Monday to anyone under 18 to help feed youth who would otherwise be missing meals in the wake of the schools' closure over COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Lunchtime Solutions, the district's meal contractor, made 1,200 sack lunches for distribution Tuesday.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Food service worker Ashley Keene passes bags of food through the window of a car driven by Erika Petersen Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at a drive-up lunch distribution at Storm Lake High School in Storm Lake, Iowa. The school district started free distribution of breakfasts and lunches Monday to anyone under 18 to help feed youth who would otherwise be missing meals in the wake of the schools' closure over COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Lunchtime Solutions, the district's meal contractor, made 1,200 sack lunches for distribution Tuesday.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Food service workers, from left, Ashley Keene, Barb Phillips, Amber Flores and Tina Hansen pass out lunches Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at a drive-up lunch distribution at Storm Lake High School in Storm Lake, Iowa. The school district started free distribution of breakfasts and lunches Monday to anyone under 18 to help feed youth who would otherwise be missing meals in the wake of the schools' closure over COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Lunchtime Solutions, the district's meal contractor, made 1,200 sack lunches for distribution Tuesday.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Storm Lake Community School District Superintendent Stacey Cole, waves to children walking down a street while passes out lunches Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Storm Lake, Iowa. The school district started free distribution of breakfasts and lunches Monday to anyone under 18 to help feed youth who would otherwise be missing meals in the wake of the schools' closure over COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Lunchtime Solutions, the district's meal contractor, made 1,200 sack lunches for distribution Tuesday.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Food service worker Ashley Keene passes out a lunch Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at a drive-up lunch distribution at Storm Lake High School in Storm Lake, Iowa. The school district started free distribution of breakfasts and lunches Monday to anyone under 18 to help feed youth who would otherwise be missing meals in the wake of the schools' closure over COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Lunchtime Solutions, the district's meal contractor, made 1,200 sack lunches for distribution Tuesday.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Food service worker Tina Hansen keeps a tally of how many meals have been handed out Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at a drive-up lunch distribution at Storm Lake High School in Storm Lake, Iowa. The school district started free distribution of breakfasts and lunches Monday to anyone under 18 to help feed youth who would otherwise be missing meals in the wake of the schools' closure over COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Lunchtime Solutions, the district's meal contractor, made 1,200 sack lunches for distribution Tuesday.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Food service worker Ashley Keene hands bags of food to a motorist as she and Tina Hansen, left, and Barb Phillips work Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at a drive-up lunch distribution at Storm Lake High School in Storm Lake, Iowa. The school district started free distribution of breakfasts and lunches Monday to anyone under 18 to help feed youth who would otherwise be missing meals in the wake of the schools' closure over COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Lunchtime Solutions, the district's meal contractor, made 1,200 sack lunches for distribution Tuesday.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Mike Sullivan, assistant Storm Lake elementary principal, left facing camera, and Kellie Anderson, principal of early childhood programs and special education director, right, and superintendent Stacey Cole, far left, give away lunches in the middle of a Storm Lake street Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Storm Lake, Iowa. The Storm Lake Community School District started free distribution of breakfasts and lunches Monday to anyone under 18 to help feed youth who would otherwise be missing meals in the wake of the schools' closure over COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Lunchtime Solutions, the district's meal contractor, made 1,200 sack lunches for distribution Tuesday.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Workers prepare lunches for distribution Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Storm Lake High School in Storm Lake, Iowa. The Storm Lake Community School District started free distribution of breakfasts and lunches Monday to anyone under 18 to help feed youth who would otherwise be missing meals in the wake of the schools' closure over COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Lunchtime Solutions, the district's meal contractor, made 1,200 sack lunches for distribution Tuesday.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
