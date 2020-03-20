Sioux City-based Bomgaars reduces store hours in response to COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY -- Bomgaars on Friday began shortening hours at the Sioux City-based chain's 94 stores in seven states, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new store hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the exception of the Spirit Lake store, which will open at 7 a.m. Sunday hours will remain 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beginning Monday, Bomgaars also will add curbside and carryout service at all of its locations in Iowa, Colorado, Idaho, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wyoming. Customers are encouraged to call ahead and the items they want will be waiting for them when they arrive at the store.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the company also has increased measures to clean and sanitize its stores each evening.

"We know that you look to Bomgaars for essential needs, for your family, pets, livestock, farms and small businesses," the company said in a statement Friday. "We have an unwavering responsibility to provide these products to fill the needs of not only you and your family, but your pets and animals as well. Together we will get through this trying time and come out stronger and better than ever."

