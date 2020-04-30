Sioux City-based Iowa Poison Control Center sees uptick in calls amid COVID-19 pandemic

When a hand sanitizer exposure call comes in to the IPCC, Kalin said specially trained pharmacists and nurses calculate the child's potential blood alcohol level using the child's weight and the amount of alcohol in the bottle that they drank from. Kalin noted that the bottle of hand sanitizer in her briefcase contains 63 percent ethyl alcohol in comparison to 80 proof vodka, which has roughly 40 percent.

"It's not just a drunk kid and they're going to be fine. We know what alcohol can do to people," she said. "They can end up in the pediatric ICU if it's bad enough."

If the child's estimated blood alcohol level is low enough, Kalin said staff tell parents to give the child a sweet snack now and maybe again in an hour, but if it's on the high end, she said the child needs to go to the hospital.

"That does not mean every kid should go in if they drink sanitizer. The vast majority we're managing in the home," she said.

Whether at home or in the car, Noble said it's paramount that adults supervise children when they use hand sanitizer. At all other times, she said the product should be stored in a safe place.