Sioux City billiards team wins top prize at tournament in Vegas

SIOUX CITY -- A small crowd watched in silence as Chad Schlumbaum lined up his shot to complete Loose Change’s 2022 VNEA World 8 Ball Championship run in Las Vegas last weekend.

Sporting a pair of electric blue billiards gloves, Schlumbaum slid his cue between his fingers before striking the cue ball, sending the black 8-ball spinning into the corner pocket. The shot earned Schlumbaum and his Sioux City team its first open championship ever, and first top three finish at the tournament since 2006, when they placed third.