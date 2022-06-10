Sioux City billiards team wins top prize at tournament in Vegas

SIOUX CITY -- A small crowd watched in silence as Chad Schlumbaum lined up his shot to complete Loose Change’s 2022 VNEA World 8 Ball Championship run in Las Vegas last weekend.
Sporting a pair of electric blue billiards gloves, Schlumbaum slid his cue between his fingers before striking the cue ball, sending the black 8-ball spinning into the corner pocket. The shot earned Schlumbaum and his Sioux City team its first open championship ever, and first top three finish at the tournament since 2006, when they placed third.
People are also reading…
Team members Larry Perera, Jesse Kleinhesselink, Nick Faulk, Tyson Hodgins and Schlumbaum exchanged fist bumps and handshakes with their opponent before celebrating.
A local billiards team that competes through the River City Amusement pool league, Loose Change conquered a bracket that consisted of over 300 teams from across the globe. Groups from across Canada, Portugal, Spain, New Zealand and the Bahamas traveled to Las Vegas to compete.
The nationally-televised tournament was held at Westgate Hotel & Casino. Playing 13 matches in four days, the team was awarded $10,000 for their top finish.
Kleinhesselink expressed his gratitude for those who tuned in: "The support we had, everyone watching the stream. It was pretty awesome. They kept in contact with us during the match.”
Their expectations going into the tournament? Nothing less than victory.
“We had a well-rounded team, overall,” said Ace Leiding, director of the Ace River City Amusement pool league. “When they submitted their team, I said, 'Oh.’ I thought they had an amazingly good chance to go deep into the tournament.”
Their triumph did not come without drama. Despite going undefeated on the way to the final round, Loose Change dropped its first game in a best-of-three series to Bourbon Sippers, a team from Canton, Ohio, by one point.
“Some of them didn’t sleep,” said Perera, with a laugh.
“Even losing that I think we all presumed we were gonna win,” Faulk added. “We figured we would come back and beat them.”
Schlumbaum believes the loss even fueled the team's victory. "We felt determined to come back and win it all after that.”
The team won by 30 points in their second game and went up 39 points in the third, mathematically eliminating their opponents to seal the championship.
Schlumbaum wasn’t even aware that his shot gave them the victory.
“I didn’t know that we had won it when I made the 8-ball," he said. "I just did my job.”
For the players, it was the end of a weeks-long ordeal. To qualify, the team had to play in local, sanctioned leagues before heading to Vegas.
The specific tournament the team played in was the “regular” tier, intended for everyday but non-professional players. Being world champions in that tier forces the team to move up to the “intermediate” tier the next year. The next tier is “master,” which is the highest in the tournament.
“In a lot of the local associations, these guys are all master or intermediate players already, so it’s nothing that they’re not used to,” Leiding said.
When asked if they were ready for next year’s tournament, Loose Change team members didn’t mince words:
“Oh yeah. Definitely.”