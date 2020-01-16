Sioux City bishop leads mass in front of St. Peter’s Basilica

VATICAN CITY -- The Rev. R. Walker Nickless led mass for all of the bishops of Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri before meeting with Pope Francis Wednesday.
Nickless, bishop of the Sioux City diocese, presided and preached at the early morning mass in front of the apostle's tomb in St. Peter’s Basilica, according to the Catholic News Service.
The “privileged and sacred spot” where millions of Christians have prayed through the ages, Nickless said, has special meaning for men “chosen, as unworthy as we are, to be successors of Peter and the other apostles” and serve the church as bishops.
Reflecting on the life and witness of Peter, he said, is an opportunity for bishops to reflect on their own response to the call of the Lord to love him, serve him and his people.
The Gospel’s many mentions of Peter reveal “his faith, his doubt, his failure and his love,” the bishop said. In many ways, he was “so much like us and, thus, it is easy for us to identify with him.”
“He was bold and outspoken, he was a sinner and called to be a saint,” Nickless said. “He walked on and sank in the water.”
Of all the accounts in the Bible of Peter and his faith, the bishop said, two episodes stand out and both involve Jesus asking him direct questions: “Who do you say that I am?” and “Do you love me?”
All Christians “must answer these questions at some point in our lives and, sometimes, more than once: Who is Jesus? Do I love him?” he said.
“The only right answer,” the bishop said, “comes from knowing the Lord in the deep intimacy of friendship” through prayer.
The bishops were making their "ad limina" visits to the Vatican to report on the status of their dioceses to the pope and Vatican officials.