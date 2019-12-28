Sioux City breaks precip record Saturday; high temps prevented snow

SIOUX CITY -- It seems the snow that was forecast for Saturday got rained out.
Temperatures Saturday hovered in the mid- to-upper 30s, several degrees higher than the average for this time of year, in Sioux City and throughout the region.
And, with that, the forecast of wintry mix of snow, ice and rain turned out to just be rain.
The weather in Sioux City did, however, break a precipitation record Saturday -- the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls reported that, as of mid-day, a total of 0.8 inches of rain had been recorded in Sioux City. The previous record, of 0.51 inches, was set in 1889.
And the record-breaking rain isn't done yet.
"We are expecting more precipitation later today," said Samantha Garrett, a meteorologist at the Sioux Falls National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to remain at or above freezing through the wee hours of Sunday morning.
Garrett said snow is still in the forecast for Sunday, beginning somewhere between 5 to 9 a.m. and continuing through much of the day and into Monday.
Overall snowfall accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible, she said.