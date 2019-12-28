Sioux City breaks precip record Saturday; high temps prevented snow

SIOUX CITY -- It seems the snow that was forecast for Saturday got rained out.

Temperatures Saturday hovered in the mid- to-upper 30s, several degrees higher than the average for this time of year, in Sioux City and throughout the region.

And, with that, the forecast of wintry mix of snow, ice and rain turned out to just be rain.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The weather in Sioux City did, however, break a precipitation record Saturday -- the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls reported that, as of mid-day, a total of 0.8 inches of rain had been recorded in Sioux City. The previous record, of 0.51 inches, was set in 1889.

And the record-breaking rain isn't done yet.

"We are expecting more precipitation later today," said Samantha Garrett, a meteorologist at the Sioux Falls National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to remain at or above freezing through the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Garrett said snow is still in the forecast for Sunday, beginning somewhere between 5 to 9 a.m. and continuing through much of the day and into Monday.

Overall snowfall accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible, she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.