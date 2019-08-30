SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Brick, a 106-year-old brick manufacturer, has been acquired by Brickworks Limited, the largest brick maker in Australia, according to a press release.
Brickworks, which is traded on the Australian Securities Exchange, has entered into a binding agreement to pay $32 million for the privately-owned Sioux City Brick, purchasing its two Iowa manufacturing plants in Sergeant Bluff and Adel. Sioux City Brick's corporate headquarters are in Sioux City and Des Moines.
Sioux City Brick & Tile was founded in 1913 as a merger of seven other brick companies. Its two manufacturing plants have a total capacity of roughly 160 million bricks per year, according to the press release. The company sells roughly 90 million bricks per year.
Brickworks entered the U.S. market last year with its purchase of Glen-Gery corporation, Sioux City Brick general counsel Joe Hanson wrote in an email.
