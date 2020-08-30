Sioux City brothers discover a passion for air flight

SIOUX CITY -- Twin brothers Colin and Liam Greenwell began taking flying lessons at 17, the same age many of their peers were learning to drive.
"Actually, we already have our driver's licenses," Liam quipped.
"Now, we're studying for our pilot's license," added Colin, who, like Liam, is a North High School senior.
Both twins recently completed solo flight tests needed to secure their Federal Aviation Administration credentials. So did their brother Quintin, 18, a soon-to-be University of Oregon student.
That puts all three brothers on track to become licensed pilots at a younger age than their dad, Dan Greenwell.
"I earned my pilot's license when I was 20 years old," said Dan Greenwell, a businessman and a Sioux City Community School Board member.
"Yeah, we want to beat dad's record," Colin noted with a smile.
"That would be cool," interjected a laughing Liam.
Well, it was actually their dad who encouraged the boys to begin flight lessons more than two years ago.
"I wanted my sons to be lifelong learners," Greenwell said. "They may never become professional pilots, but this is a skill set that they'll see as an accomplishment for the rest of the lives."
To be honest, it was a skill that Quintin had, initially, no intention of acquiring.
"Taking flying lessons was literally the last thing I wanted to do," he admitted.
This was when a bit of sibling peer pressure came in handy.
You see, Quintin was born in January 2002 while Liam and Colin were born about 11 months later.
"Even though I'm the older brother according to the calendar, I've never felt like an older brother," he said. "Turned out all three of us began flying lessons at the same time."
Eventually, Quintin started to enjoy his time in the wild blue yonder as much as his younger brothers.
"For sure, it puts everything into perspective," he said. "Taking a math exam seems less intimidating once you pass a solo flight test."
Actually, the lessons learned at flight school can also come in handy in a more conventional classroom setting, Colin said.
"When you're a pilot on a plane, you need to keep your cool, stay focused, and be able to multitask with confidence," he said. "That will help you out at school."
Taking flying lessons has made Quintin less patient when it comes to careless drivers.
"The craziest thing about flying lessons is the drive back home," he explained. "When flying a plane, you're keeping tabs on everything. Driving a car, you're essentially steering, accelerating, braking and that's it. Some people can't even handle on those skills."
"Plus you never read about cars falling from the skies," Liam said, nodding his head in agreement. "There's no excuse for bad driving."
Another thing that the brothers agree upon? They all want to see the new "Top Gun: Maverick," when it comes out next summer.
"The original 'Top Gun' made aviation look pretty cool," Colin said. "But plenty of the stuff is wrong. That's Hollywood, I guess. They have to glamorize things."
For instance, the F-14 Tomcat that Tom Cruise flew in "Top Gun" is a lot sleeker than the Greenwell family's 1972 Beechcraft Skipper single-engine training plane. But Colin said it gets the job done.
"The big drawback when flying in the summertime? No A/C," he said. "It's warm in summer and cool in winter."
"While the Skipper has a small vent that blows a bit of air, it still gets stuffy," Liam said. "Luckily, it's cooler up in the clouds."
Despite these drawbacks, the brothers say they'll likely be getting their licenses in the next year or so.
Quintin said his friends already want to bum rides off of him.
"I tell them if they're not willing to chip in for fuel money, no way," he said, chuckling.
You can't blame their friends for being impressed by the high-flying hobby of the brothers.
"Our parents said there weren't very many kids who are given an opportunity to take flying lessons," Liam said. "We'd be kicking ourselves if we didn't take advantage of it."
While the brothers are talking careers in business, physical therapy or psychiatry when they get older, each said an aviation career will also now be on their radar.
"No matter what you do, it's good to have a fallback plan," Quintin said. "Before this, I never thought about flying a plane for a living. Now, it is at least a possibility."
