Sioux City brothers discover a passion for air flight

To be honest, it was a skill that Quintin had, initially, no intention of acquiring.

"Taking flying lessons was literally the last thing I wanted to do," he admitted.

This was when a bit of sibling peer pressure came in handy.

You see, Quintin was born in January 2002 while Liam and Colin were born about 11 months later.

"Even though I'm the older brother according to the calendar, I've never felt like an older brother," he said. "Turned out all three of us began flying lessons at the same time."

Eventually, Quintin started to enjoy his time in the wild blue yonder as much as his younger brothers.

"For sure, it puts everything into perspective," he said. "Taking a math exam seems less intimidating once you pass a solo flight test."

Actually, the lessons learned at flight school can also come in handy in a more conventional classroom setting, Colin said.

"When you're a pilot on a plane, you need to keep your cool, stay focused, and be able to multitask with confidence," he said. "That will help you out at school."

Taking flying lessons has made Quintin less patient when it comes to careless drivers.