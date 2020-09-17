Sioux City celebrates opening its first bicycle lanes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Located between Fairmount and Rustin streets, Sioux City's first bicycle lane officially opened on Thursday and avid cyclist Ron Begnoche was ecstatic.

"Hopefully, this will encourage people to bike instead of driving a car," Begnoche, ride coordinator with the Siouxland Cyclists, said before going for a ride.

However, longtime cyclist Bob DeSmidt noted Sioux City was by far the largest community in Iowa that didn't have bicycle lanes.

"We've definitely needed one for a very long time," he said.

Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore was in complete agreement.

"Increasingly, bike trails and bike lanes are quality of life considerations," Moore said. "When people consider moving, they often ask how bike-friendly a city is."

This is why the council decided to add bike lanes as part of the city's Leech Avenue Reconstruction Project. In addition to bike lanes, the first phase of the $1.3 million project included replacing all street pavings, sidewalks, driveway entrances, water mains, sanitary sewers and storm sewers from South Fairmount Street to South Rustin Street.