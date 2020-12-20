Sioux City Christmas church services accommodate for COVID-19 restrictions

According to the Rev. Lorna Halaas, bishop of the Western Iowa Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA), some churches will go completely virtual while others have added services to limit attendance numbers.

Other churches, Halaas said, will have out-of-doors, parking lot services that will allow for singing and candle-lighting ceremonies.

During Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services in the Sioux City Diocese, face masks must be worn by parishioners and those assisting clergy, said the Rev. R. Walker Nickless, bishop of the Northwest Iowa diocese.

While instrumental music and music sung to cover liturgical action, like during communion, is allowed, congregation singing is not.

Even the length of Mass should not be "unduly long," Nickless said in a statement.

Calvary Lutheran Church has set up services in which masks are required and others in which they are recommended.

For instance, the 4400 Central St. church will require masks to be worn during the 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Christmas Eve services on Thursday. The 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. services, which typically are attended by fewer parishioners, will be "mask recommended" services. Similarly, the Christmas Day service, at 9 a.m. Friday, will recommend the wearing of masks.