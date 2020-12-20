Sioux City Christmas church services accommodate for COVID-19 restrictions

SIOUX CITY -- A few day prior to Christmas, the Rev. CJ Barnett and his worship team were rehearsing at Central Baptist Church.
Barnett, the worship and communications pastor for the church at 4000 Indian Hills Drive, said this year's Christmas Eve services, which will take place at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, will be different from other years.
"Due to COVID-19, face masks are recommended and so is preregistration," he said. "We want to make sure everybody will be safe."
Other metro churches are also taking precautions to lessen the chances of spreading the novel coronavirus.
That includes Sunnybrook Community Church, which has previously held its Christmas Eve services at the Orpheum Theatre.
Instead, this year's services will be held at the church, 5601 Sunnybrook Drive, at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday.
Because of limited seating and COVID restrictions, reservations are required and masks must be worn at all times. In addition, the services will be streamed on Facebook Live for people who don't want to venture to the church.
This will be a common occurrence as many churches will provide the option of watching a streamed virtual service or, in some instances, services that are broadcast on radio or television.
According to the Rev. Lorna Halaas, bishop of the Western Iowa Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA), some churches will go completely virtual while others have added services to limit attendance numbers.
Other churches, Halaas said, will have out-of-doors, parking lot services that will allow for singing and candle-lighting ceremonies.
During Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services in the Sioux City Diocese, face masks must be worn by parishioners and those assisting clergy, said the Rev. R. Walker Nickless, bishop of the Northwest Iowa diocese.
While instrumental music and music sung to cover liturgical action, like during communion, is allowed, congregation singing is not.
Even the length of Mass should not be "unduly long," Nickless said in a statement.
Calvary Lutheran Church has set up services in which masks are required and others in which they are recommended.
For instance, the 4400 Central St. church will require masks to be worn during the 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Christmas Eve services on Thursday. The 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. services, which typically are attended by fewer parishioners, will be "mask recommended" services. Similarly, the Christmas Day service, at 9 a.m. Friday, will recommend the wearing of masks.
RiverzEdge, 2500 Glenn Ave., said face coverings will neither be required or recommended at its 6 p.m. Wednesday service. If a parishioner is more comfortable in a mask, that will be acceptable as well.
