Sioux City Chuck E. Cheese permanently closes
Sioux City Chuck E. Cheese permanently closes

Southern Hills Mall openings after COVID-19 (copy)

Southern Hills Mall is shown in Sioux City. Chuck E. Cheese, which is located in the mall, closed its doors permanently Tuesday.

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's Chuck E. Cheese has permanently closed its doors.

The pizza restaurant and arcade, located at the Southern Hills Mall, made the announcement Tuesday night in a Facebook post.

"We had all intentions of opening and had everything ready to go for social distancing, safety measures for our guests, and we were just waiting on the open date," the post said. "It was a real last minute decision that has us upset along with you."

The restaurant operated in Sioux City for 16 years.

The post said guest passes for the Sioux City location will be honored at Chuck E. Cheese restaurants in Sioux Falls, Omaha and Des Moines.

