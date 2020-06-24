Sioux City Chuck E. Cheese permanently closes

Return to homepage ×
Southern Hills Mall is shown in Sioux City. Chuck E. Cheese, which is located in the mall, closed its doors permanently Tuesday.
Jesse Brothers
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's Chuck E. Cheese has permanently closed its doors.
The pizza restaurant and arcade, located at the
Southern Hills Mall, made the announcement Tuesday night in a Facebook post.
"We had all intentions of opening and had everything ready to go for social distancing, safety measures for our guests, and we were just waiting on the open date," the post said. "It was a real last minute decision that has us upset along with you."
The restaurant operated in Sioux City for 16 years.
The post said guest passes for the Sioux City location will be honored at Chuck E. Cheese restaurants in Sioux Falls, Omaha and Des Moines.
Gallery: Remembering closed Sioux City restaurants
Bootleggers
Bootleggers, which operated in the former McCarthy & Bailey's space in Sioux City, closed in 2019 after only a few months in operation.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Pinky's Ice Cream & Hot Dogs
Pinky's Ice Cream & Hot Dogs, 2928 Gordon Dr., opened and closed in 2019.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Pita Pit
Pita Pit, 2927 Hamilton Blvd., permanently closed on July 31.
Mason Dockter
Gud n Free
From left, Gud n Free chef Eric Schroll and co-owner Mike Orlando put finishing touches to the allergy-free food in a Journal file photo. The restaurant at 3120 Floyd Blvd. closed in 2018.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Hamilton Bar & Grill
Lisa Hinkle and Kent Frohock show off some of the massive sandwiches from Hamilton Bar & Grill, which closed after less than a year of operation.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Krause's Main Street Burgers
Chef Don Shriver works at Krause's Main Street Burgers in Hinton, Iowa. The restaurant closed in 2019.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
McCarthy & Bailey's
Michael Klatt shows off food items at McCarthy & Bailey's Irish Pub, which closed in 2018.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
George's Hot Dog Shoppe
George's Hot Dog Shoppe is shown at 1419 Hamilton Blvd. in a June 2016 file photo. The shop later closed.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Cold Stone Creamery
An employee dishes up ice cream for customers at Cold Stone Creamery in Sioux City in a 2011 photo. The shop at
1921 Hamilton Blvd. closed Sunday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Journal file photo
Sprinkles Donut & Coffee Shop
Aaron Sailer holds a tray of donuts at Sprinkles Donut & Coffee Shop in Sioux City. The shop closed in 2018.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Coney Island restaurant
Steve Margeas holds a coney dog at his Coney Island restaurant in downtown Sioux City in 2010. The hot dog restaurant, which had been in his family since 1918, closed after 99 years of business.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Tanner's Bar & Grill
Patrons study the menu at Tanner's Bar & Grill in Sioux City on Jan. 13, 2017, the first day of business. The restaurant closed in 2018.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
SnS BBQ
A barbecued Reuben sandwich and a rack of ribs are shown at Sns BBQ in Le Mars in 2017, the year the restaurant closed.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Daily Grind
Owner Tiffany Parsons is pictured at the former Daily Grind in Sioux City in 2016. The eatery closed the following year.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Crazy Bob’s BBQ
Crazy Bob's BBQ in Sioux City closed in 2017.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Little Chicago
Pamela Lang, right, of Little Chicago Deli & Grill, serves customer Brody Whalen, left, of Sioux City, at the restaurant in November 2013. The restaurant closed in 2017.
Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journal file
Luciano's
In a February 2011 file photo, Ray Hoffmann is shown in Luciano's, the Italian restaurant he and his wife, Kathleen, operated in Sioux City's Historic Fourth District. The establishment closed in 2016.
Jerry Mennenga, Sioux City Journal file
Elie's South of the Border
Elie's South of the Border, 1951 Leech Ave, closed in late 2014.
Sioux City Journal file
Carlos O'Kelly's
The former Carlos O'Kelly's at Sunnybrook Plaza is shown. The Mexican restaurant chain closed in March 2014.
Dave Dreeszen, Sioux City Journal file
Red Bones Cafe
Robert Ford shows off Thanksgiving food in 2012 at Red Bones Cafe, which closed in the subsequent years.
Earl Horlyk, Sioux City Journal
China Super Buffet
The exterior of South Sioux City's China Super Buffet is shown in 2011. The restaurant closed in 2014.
Journal photo by Tim Gallagher
Mac Behrs
Mac Behrs Sports Bar, losed in May 2014. 1201 Fourth St, c
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file
Applebee's Hamilton
Applebee's Neighborhood Bar and Grill at 1700 Hamilton Blvd. closed in January 2014.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file
Black Bear Diner
The Black Bear Diner at 5030 Sergeant Road in Lakeport Commons closed in October 2013.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal file
Five Guys
The Five Guys at Lakeport Commons in Sioux City is shown after it opened in 2009. The windows were boarded up after the burger joint abruptly closed in 2013.
Thomas Ritchie, Sioux City Journal
Bev's on the River
Bev's on the River, shown above along the Missouri River in Sioux City, was replaced by Crave restaurant at the Hilton Garden Inn.
Dave Dreeszen
Maid-Rite Diner
Maid-Rite, 2509 Hamilton Blvd., closed in December 2011.
Black Bear Diner
The former Black Bear Diner at 2301 Hamilton Blvd. is shown in July 2012.
Journal file photo
Eldon's Restaurant
The former Eldon's restaurant at
3322 Singing Hills Blvd. is shown in a file photo.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal file
Theo's Steakhouse
Ending a successful 33-year run, Ted Herbold sold his Theo's Steakhouse & Lounge in 2009.
Dave Dreeszen, Sioux City Journal
Botticelli, Normandy Restaurant
Luigi Turletti in the former Botticelli bar on Nov. 13, 2004.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Bluestem
Owners Adam and Alyssa Feigus stand in the kitchen of the former Bluestem restaurant in Sioux City.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Dee's Ragin Cajun
Damaris Norman-Sutton is shown with a hot beef sandwich at her former restaurant.
Earl Horlyk, Sioux City Journal
The House of Q
Derek and Sue Lochner, owners/operators of the former House of Q restaurant in Sioux City, show off a sandwich in 2011.
Journal photo by Tim Gallagher
Max's Restaurant
Chef Jerry Norman puts an almond crust on salmon filets in the kitchen of the former Max's Restuarant at the Southern Hills Mall in December 1999.
Journal file photo
Windy City Pizzeria
Jeff and Chris Smurthwaite, owners of the former Windy City Pizzeria, show off a couple of pizzas.
Ed Porter, Sioux City Journal
Southern Hills Mall
Former vendors in the food court at Southern Hills Mall are shown.
Sioux City Public Museum
Spaghetti Depot
Spaghetti Depot located in KD Station.
Sioux City Public Museum
Green Gables
The former Green Gables Restaurant operated at
1800 Pierce St. in Sioux City.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal file
Anna Mae’s Town Club
Anna Mae’s Town Club
Sioux City Public Museum
Shakeys Pizza
Shakeys Pizza
Provided
Arcadia Restaurant
Arcadia Restaurant was located at Pierce and 14th streets in Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Casa Grande
Sign at entrance to Casa Grande.
Sioux City Public Museum
Little King
Little King in Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Paddock
Inside the Paddock.
Sioux City Public Museum
Toller Drug's Starlight Room
Toller Drug's Starlight Room
Sioux City Public Museum
Brass Lantern
Provided by Sioux City Public Museum
Normandy buffet
A worker stands by the buffet at the Normandy restaurant in this image taken in January of 1974.
Journal file photo by Cal Stickel
Danny's Restaurant
Danny's Restaurant, 2910 Military Road, was operated for many years by Danny Baker. An early morning fire on Dec. 3, 1968, resulted in severe damage to the building.
Journal file photo
Country Kitchen
Country Kitchen was located at 620 S. Lewis Blvd. This image was used by the advertising department at KTIV and was taken in the mid-1970s.
Paddock
Undated image taken inside the Paddock in South Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Half Moon Inn
The Half Moon Inn was located at 714 S. Lewis Blvd. This image is from the early 1950s.
Provided by Sioux City Public Museum
Little King
Little King in Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Bishop Cafeteria
Bishop Cafeteria, also known as Bishop's, was located on the first floor of the Commerce Building at the southeast corner of Sixth and Nebraska streets until the 1980s when the business moved to the Southern Hills Mall. This photo was taken in the late 1940s.
Provided by Sioux City Public Museum
Biltmore Motel and Restaurant
The Biltmore Motel and Restaurant was located at 5900 Gordon Dr. This image was used for advertising on KTIV and was taken in the mid-1970s. The Biltmore dates back to the 1950s.
Provided by Sioux City Public Museum
Casa Grande
Undated photo taken in the kitchen at Casa Grande.
Sioux City Public Museum
Anna Mae’s Town Club
Anna Mae’s Town Club was located next to Holman Maytag in Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Gantz Steak House
Joe Gantz Steak House
Sioux City Public Museum
