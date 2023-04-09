SIOUX CITY — Three historic Sioux City churches this year are embarking on expensive restorations of their antique stained glass windows.

Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside Ave., St. Thomas' Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., and Trinity Lutheran Church, 1122 Jackson St., all have restoration work scheduled this spring and summer for their stained glass windows, which are believed to be a century old or more.

For each of the churches, the work is a long-term investment in the structural stability of their treasured stained glass, which in turn was a significant investment by the congregations long ago, when the churches were built.

The buildings themselves, with ornate architecture that isn't subject to the vagaries of what's in style, contribute significantly to the "look" of the neighborhoods where they're situated. As such, the congregations felt compelled to take care of the buildings.

"(The stained-glass windows) are also part of the neighborhood and the skyline of the city," said The Rev. Scott Egbers, Trinity Lutheran's pastor. "So there's a historical significance to that. But I also believe that the church building is a sign of God's presence in and amongst the people, and the windows help to showcase that holiness, the sacredness, that God is present here."

Faith United Presbyterian

At Faith United Presbyterian, where the stained glass window panes are estimated to number more than 140, problems became apparent several years ago, said church treasurer Gary Hacker.

The church had its windows inspected on several occasions within the past nine years or so. Meanwhile, the church's other distinctive architectural feature — its red tile roof — was leaking and storm-damaged, and needed repair. Tile roofs, tending to be quite durable, are extraordinarily costly to repair or replace compared to cheaper asphalt shingle roofs. The roof cost about $400,000; in light of that, the stained-glass window project was "put on hold," Hacker said.

When painters came to work on water-damaged areas of the interior around the time of the roof project, breeze coming in through the stained glass windows disturbed the plastic sheeting laid down to protect against paint spills. The windows in places are bowed "very significantly," said Renea Anderson, Faith United's president and the head of buildings and grounds.

Eventually, Faith United was told the windows had to be repaired "or else they were going to start falling out," Hacker said.

That couldn't be permitted.

"These aren't just regular stained glass windows. This type of craftsmanship and artisanry, you just don't find this everywhere," Anderson said. "If we didn't do it, the windows would literally fall into disrepair; and then, not only do you not have the window, you're also losing part of the aesthetic of the church building."

The brick church was built in 1923 and the windows are believed to be original to the building; there are no records of the windows having ever undergone major repairs, save for one repair of unknown magnitude thought to have taken place decades ago, Hacker and Anderson said. Lore has it that the windows were imported from Scotland, where Presbyterianism has its roots.

"The lead is starting to bow on some of them, and we've got some with cracks in them, and some with BB holes in them," Hacker said. "A lot of them are just getting loose."

"They're 100 years old, so like anything else, once you get to be 100, there's things that've happened," Anderson added.

Anderson said the project is estimated to cost more than $337,000. Faith United, St. Thomas' Episcopal and Trinity Lutheran each received a $15,000 grant from Missouri River Historical Development in December to help defray the cost of the restoration.

The work is expected to begin in April or May. Some of the windows will have to be shipped to Minnesota for restoration. The church will remain in use during the project, with a sort of acrylic replica of the original windows standing in for the stained glass for the time being.

Send in the specialists

Stained glass windows consist of three key components: colorful glass, leaded channels (which hold the pieces of colored glass in place and form the prominent dark lines) and a kind of cement, which helps hold the window structure together.

While stained glass windows can, and in many cases have, stood for centuries, they require more attention and care than the plate-glass windows found in more ordinary settings.

"Glass tends to last a long time," said Chris Hazzard, a studio consultant with Willet Hauser, a Minnesota-based stained-glass window restorer. "The lead in the windows is what what we're really doing the work on."

Willet Hauser is doing the restoration work at Faith United Presbyterian, St. Thomas' Episcopal and Trinity Lutheran.

"Over time, just as the window ages, the lead starts to degrade. It starts to get brittle. It starts to move," Hazzard said. "Ideally, a stained-glass window is going to be flat. That's how most windows are made. Over time, with the lead degrading, you can have a window start to bow or bulge."

The deterioration gets worse the longer it goes unaddressed.

In almost all cases, Hazzard said, churches are able to continue holding services in their buildings during the restoration work. Typically, the only instances where a church is out of service during stained-glass window restoration is when the project coincides with other renovations or repairs that render the church unusable.

It's not unheard-of for unassuming old churches and not-especially-wealthy congregations to have major stained-glass treasures. That includes works by the marquee name of stained glass art — Louis Comfort Tiffany.

"I have seen, in the last four or five years, around a dozen different churches with Tiffany windows here in the Midwest," Hazzard said. (He added that he did not personally know of any church in Sioux City with windows by Tiffany or any other well-known firm.)

St. Thomas' Episcopal

At St. Thomas' Episcopal, the millwork that supports its dozens of stained glass windows is failing, said Toby Varvais, office administrator and clerk of the vestry. The windows are believed to be original to the building, which was built in 1891-92.

The only known occasion in which the windows had any previous repair work done was after the church was damaged in a fire in 1922.

"The windows were repaired because they had to break into a window to get water where the fire was," Varvais said.

Five years ago, church officials became aware their stained glass windows needed work, Varvais said. The degraded millwork allowed the windows to slip down, leaving a gap at the top of the windows.

"And we realized that the millwork was deteriorating, to the point where the window was actually slipping down," Varvais said.

Of St. Thomas' 77 stained glass windows, there's only one relatively small window that doesn't need repairs, according to a report from Willet Hauser. At least one window is currently held together with tape.

The windows that need the most attention are on the first level of the church. "Those ones on the first level get the brunt of it, I guess," Varvais said.

In September 2022, vandals broke one of St. Thomas' stained glass windows. The exterior of the church's windows have a "protective" layer of chicken wire, Varvais said, which has been there for a number of years. The chicken wire offered little protection in that case.

"I don't know why they thought that was a good idea; it certainly didn't help when we had our vandalism," Varvais said. "The piece of concrete that they threw at the window just bent that chicken wire right in."

The restoration will include a new (non-chicken wire) layer of protection on the outside, which, among other things, "will enhance the look of the church," Varvais added.

The restoration is estimated to cost more than $75,000 and is expected to begin in June.

Trinity Lutheran

The windows at Trinity Lutheran began leaking several years ago. It turned out the brick building, built in 1918-'19, had two window-related issues, one more severe than the other.

Leaders at the church were told there was no sense in working on the stained glass until they took care of the ornate window frames, which were in poor condition. The aging window frames were the main culprit.

So, two years ago, the church began an extensive, multi-pronged improvement project — some of which had nothing to do with the windows — tuckpointing the masonry, installing a new air-conditioning system, repairing limestone elements that were falling apart and restoring the window frames.

The church spent more than $300,000 on those projects, said Dan Holzrichter, vice president at Trinity Lutheran.

Now, with that all done, the church is preparing for its stained glass to be restored. The windows themselves aren't in quite the dire state of disrepair that the window frames were.

"We're trying to be good stewards of what somebody gave us 100 years ago, and take care of it before it gets to be an extensive problem," Holzrichter said.

Trinity Lutheran has 52 stained-glass windows, 27 of which are in need of repair. The windows underwent repair work at least once before, about 40 years ago. The restoration at Trinity is expected to begin in April or May and is estimated to cost around $60,000. In common with the other churches, Trinity is planning to continue holding services during the restoration.

The most magnificent windows at Trinity Lutheran, Egbers said, are the trio that depict major events from the life of Jesus: Behind the altar is a window depicting Jesus rising from the tomb. In the middle of the sanctuary, facing one another, are windows of Jesus on the cross and Jesus with Mary.

Those windows follow a very old tradition of depicting scenes from the Bible in stained glass; in centuries past, when illiteracy was the norm, such windows were considered a useful teaching tool. "That's not as much true today, because people are much more literate, but they still serve that function as being a part of the beauty of the sanctuary, to reflect the light of Christ and to reflect the beauty of God," Egbers said.

"Having those big windows that let that light shine in is a symbolic thing," he said.