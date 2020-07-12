Sioux City churches test the waters on in-person services

"It's hard to pretend that people are there," he said.

"You need warm bodies, you need people. That's the church," he added.

Attendees were encouraged to wear face masks and sit six feet apart, and hand sanitizer was provided at the entrances.

Schlitter said that wearing a face mask is the right thing to do inside the church to protect others, though he finds the idea of policing masks unpleasant. The overall experience of in-the-church worship is not presently what he'd like it to be -- singing aloud is not a great idea, and singing in a mask doesn't work well. And yet singing is integral to the church experience.

"It's less than ideal. People have to sit apart, people have to wear masks," he said.

Mary Campbell, who has gone to Wesley United Methodist for 25 years, went to Saturday's services with her friend Delores McCuddin, who has been a member for 60 years. McCuddin found drive-in church services somewhat uncomfortable, because her car's air conditioning doesn't work well when it's parked.

Both said they will continue going to the in-person services.