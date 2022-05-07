Sioux City climbing wall is under new management

SIOUX CITY -- Beginning June 1, the climbing wall at Long Lines Rec Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

On Monday, the Sioux City Council approved an agreement between the city and Whitewater, an outdoor recreation and adventure sports company based in Charlotte, for the management and operation of the climbing wall.

The city said in a statement released Friday that Whitewater will provide an enhanced experience to the community by offering additional hours of operation, programming on the wall and party packages. Whitewater will also set additional routes on the wall, provide workout programs and create more social areas surrounding the wall.

"Whitewater is pleased to announce a partnership with Sioux City Parks & Recreation to assume the operation of the climbing and yoga facility located in the Long Lines Recreation Center," Jesse Hyde, brand director of Whitewater, said in the statement. "Whitewater has a 21-year track record of operating recreational experiences and providing access opportunities to the active lifestyle. Climbing and yoga have always been two of the primary experiences on offer from our organization. The sport of climbing is challenging yet approachable and aligns perfectly with our goal of engagement."

All active punch passes and discount cards for the climbing wall will be honored for the value of the card. The card holder must pay any difference in cost associated, according to the statement.

