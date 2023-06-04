SIOUX CITY — Every two to three years, Sioux City Code Enforcement Manager Darrel Bullock said city inspectors walk through every rental unit in the metro to ensure those domiciles are safe for occupancy.

However, if tenants notice deficiencies, including floor settling and plaster falling off walls, Bullock advised they should contact their landlord and, then, the city's inspections services department if the landlord fails to address those problems. A building that continues to move a number of years or decades after it was constructed could be indicative of issues with the foundation or the structure itself, according to Bullock.

"We don't take any of our decisions to red tag a property lightly. But our focus and concern is health and safety. That's what the building department is always about, whether it's a brand new structure or a 200-year-old structure," Bullock said Friday, less than a week after a century-old apartment building collapsed on the other side of the state.

A portion of a six-story brick structure in downtown Davenport collapsed shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Three people remain missing and are feared dead in the rubble.

"It does make an awakening for people. Be aware of your surroundings and make sure that you are in a safe location," Bullock said.

According to U.S. Census data, 32% of Sioux City's housing units were built in 1939 or earlier, eclipsing Iowa's percentage (25%) and more than doubling the national average of 12%. The median year for a Sioux City home is 1956, which is earlier than the state's (1970) and the national average of 1979.

Bullock noted that an older building may have had things loaded onto its floor systems above and beyond what those systems were designed to carry. In situations where the use of a building or occupancy has changed, Bullock said city inspectors consider what was in the building before and whether the structure will hold what's going in. He said that probably wasn't the case 50 or 60 years ago.

"There could have been stress or fatigue at that time. And then, over the continued period of years, continual loading and reloading of the structure could cause failures in certain areas," he said.

Bullock said moving and shifting façade issues and cracks that have continued to expand are red flags for inspectors that a building may be in danger of collapse.

"We all know concrete cracks -- that happens. But, depending on how it stays, or, if it continues to move, we're going to continue to look at that," he said. "We're going to look at the foundation, the basement walls to make sure that there's not any decay or movement of the soil that have created an unsafe condition."

Numerous placarded buildings in the city have been rehabbed or demolished, over the years, according to Bullock. He recalled a single-story building that experienced a roof collapse after it was red tagged or placarded.

"We placarded the building and got everybody out of the structure because it was in an unsafe condition. The roof did actually collapse on that one," he said.

According to a story published in The Journal, the building at 1411 Jackson St. partially collapsed in the early morning hours of Feb. 7, 2016. At the time of the incident, officials said snow may have caused the older building's roof to collapse. No injuries were reported. In 2012, the structure housed an international restaurant.

"We have a red tag program for dilapidated structures. Unfortunately, it's not always the most popular opinion amongst people when we have to do it, but safety is our primary concern. We do what we have to do," Bullock said. "If we find that a structure is unsafe for occupancy, we will placard that structure immediately."

In March, Bullock's department declared the Argonaut, a century-old apartment building at 519-25 11th Street, unfit for occupancy. Heating problems, due to an inoperable boiler, had been an issue off and on for several months in the four-story brick building, which was housing 22 people at that time.

"That one had to do a lot with other issues, such as health concerns beyond sanitary conditions. There was no heat in that building. So, we had people that were trying to survive in subzero temperatures in the building," Bullock said. "(The owners) were given numerous notices because it was not imposing imminent danger, but it was a danger to the tenants. They ignored them to the point where we had to placard the building and remove the tenants from those unsafe conditions."

The Lucas Magdalene Trust sold the Argonaut to ITM LLC for $475,000 in April 2022. Less than a month later, ITM sold the property to Wave Investment Team, Inc., of Provo, Utah, for $800,000, according to Woodbury County property records. Wave Investment partner Zach Magalei previously told The Journal that his company spent thousands of dollars to get the building back to a livable condition.