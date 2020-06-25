Sioux City college campuses offer picturesque setting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Decorative green grasses and burgundy striped petunias add pops of color in front of Morningside College's Lewis Hall, while yellow daylilies flank the doors of Stark Student Center across town at Briar Cliff University.

Tim Paul credits a crew of a dozen, including 10 high school students, for keeping the landscaping on Morningside College's campus looking topnotch.

"We had the ability to hire local high school students. We've had them since early May," said Paul, the Sioux City college's director of physical plant. "They're just doing a phenomenal job of keeping everything planted and watered and growing."

Briar Cliff University President Rachelle Karstens said Briar Cliff always looks this good this time of year. She said the college's facilities department is in charge of maintaining the landscaping, which includes flowers, prairie grass and natural grass. She said environmental studies students also do some work on the prairie, which is located on the backside of the cliff.

"This is just a beautiful time of year to be on the cliff," she said.