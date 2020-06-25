Sioux City college campuses offer picturesque setting

SIOUX CITY -- Decorative green grasses and burgundy striped petunias add pops of color in front of Morningside College's Lewis Hall, while yellow daylilies flank the doors of Stark Student Center across town at Briar Cliff University.
Tim Paul credits a crew of a dozen, including 10 high school students, for keeping the landscaping on Morningside College's campus looking topnotch.
"We had the ability to hire local high school students. We've had them since early May," said Paul, the Sioux City college's director of physical plant. "They're just doing a phenomenal job of keeping everything planted and watered and growing."
Briar Cliff University President Rachelle Karstens said Briar Cliff always looks this good this time of year. She said the college's facilities department is in charge of maintaining the landscaping, which includes flowers, prairie grass and natural grass. She said environmental studies students also do some work on the prairie, which is located on the backside of the cliff.
"This is just a beautiful time of year to be on the cliff," she said.
While Paul said Morningside's crew was able to "get things planted a little earlier than normal," he said he doesn't think the lack of student traffic has really played a part in improving the look of the grounds. Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, there are no summer classes being held on campus.
"This is the first year that we have insourced our mowing. I think that might be part of it. We have our own crew taking care of it now," he said.
Paul said the crew follows a zoned maintenance schedule. For example, grass isn't cut and then left to grow for a week. Instead, Paul said the crew addresses certain zones throughout the campus on a daily basis.
"We don't cut everything once a week and then wait a whole week for it to grow; and it kind of looks like it's overgrown," he said. "We do it on a zone-type basis, therefore it kind of keeps everything consistent and even."
Karstens said summers are normally a "quiet time" on campus. She said an increasing number of student athletes will return after the Fourth of July.
"Feel free to drive by. It's a beautiful locale," she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.