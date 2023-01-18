 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sioux City Community School District, Bishop Heelan cancel Thursday classes

  • 0

SIOUX CITY — With a snowstorm still blanketing the metro area, the Sioux City Community School District and Bishop Heelan Catholic School announced Wednesday evening that Thursday classes would be canceled. 

Both school systems made the announcement in the 6 o'clock hour as snow had already been falling for at least 60 minutes. Other schools in the tri-state area, such as South Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Dakota Valley had yet to announce their decisions about classes (as of 8 p.m. Wednesday).

According to forecasts from the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls, the winter weather system is expected dump nine total inches of white powder before moving out of the area on Thursday. 

Sioux City Journal Reporter Jared McNett's Five Stories of 2022

Family, friends of four slain Laurel, Neb. residents continue to search for understanding
Family, friends of four slain Laurel, Neb. residents continue to search for understanding
Siouxland food banks expecting more people to use their services
Siouxland food banks expecting more people to use their services
Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally
Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally
McCook Lake canal proposal draws ire of some North Sioux City residents
McCook Lake canal proposal draws ire of some North Sioux City residents
After Sioux City Musketeers win championship, Clark Cup makes multiple stops around Siouxland
After Sioux City Musketeers win championship, Clark Cup makes multiple stops around Siouxland
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

One person rescued from grain bin in Merrill

One person rescued from grain bin in Merrill

A person was rescued from a grain bin this week near Merrill, according to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office. In addition to the sheriff's office, other agencies responding included: Hinton Fire/Ambulance, Merrill Fire/Ambulance and MercyOne Air Med. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Upcoming solar eclipse will be the last one visible from the U.S. for decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News