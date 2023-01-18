Sioux City Community School District, Bishop Heelan cancel Thursday classes

SIOUX CITY — With a snowstorm still blanketing the metro area, the Sioux City Community School District and Bishop Heelan Catholic School announced Wednesday evening that Thursday classes would be canceled.

Both school systems made the announcement in the 6 o'clock hour as snow had already been falling for at least 60 minutes. Other schools in the tri-state area, such as South Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Dakota Valley had yet to announce their decisions about classes (as of 8 p.m. Wednesday).