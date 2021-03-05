Sioux City Community School District reports 1 student, 1 employee infection this week

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District reported one student and one staffer who were in school this week tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus infections in the district have been few and far between since the beginning of 2021, and many weeks passed with no student infections.

As of Wednesday, there were 199 students out of classes on quarantine, and another 17 who were out of class because of an infection. (These tallies only represent the number of students who were out of class on a given day, and are distinct from the number of students who had the virus while in school.) By way of contrast, on Wednesday there were also 201 students out of class due to non-COVID illnesses.

There were 14 district employees who stayed home with a COVID infection as of Wednesday, and two staffers were quarantined.

Countywide, the daily tally of new infections has held steady for some time. Twenty-two infections were reported in Woodbury County Friday, following 23 on Thursday, 28 on Wednesday and 18 on Tuesday, according to Siouxland District Health Department tallies.