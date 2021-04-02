 Skip to main content
Sioux City Community School District reports 1 student, 1 staffer infected this week
Sioux City Community School District reports 1 student, 1 staffer infected this week

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District this week reported one student and one staffer tested positive for COVID-19 after attending school. 

These numbers are an improvement over recent weeks, but in general the virus has spread very little in Sioux City's public schools since the beginning of 2021. 

On Wednesday there were 26 students out of school because they were positive for COVID-19, while another 318 were out of school while in quarantine. (These figures are not the same as the number of students who tested positive after being in school.) Also on Wednesday there were 14 district employees who stayed home because of the virus. 

By way of comparison, on Wednesday there were also 258 students out of class because of non-COVID ailments. 

Woodbury County's daily tally of new COVID-19 infections remained essentially stable this week. Twenty-four new infections were reported Friday, following 30 on Thursday, 42 on Wednesday and 31 on Tuesday. 

