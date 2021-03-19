Sioux City Community School District reports 1 student, 4 staffers test positive this week

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District on Friday reported that one student and four staffers who were in school this past week tested positive for COVID-19.

The numbers are better than last week's, and the rate of infections in the district has been rather mild this year -- of the roughly 15,000 students in the district, only a small handful have come down with the virus since 2021 began.

As of Wednesday, a total of 18 students were out of classes because of a COVID infection, while another 334 were in quarantine. (These figures are not the same as the number of students who had the virus while in school.) A total of 21 district employees were out with the virus on Wednesday and three were in quarantine.

By way of comparison, on Wednesday there also 225 students out of school because of non-COVID ailments.

The daily tally of new infections in Woodbury County has held more-or-less stable, though Friday's tally of 58 infections was higher than most recent days. There were 25 infections reported Thursday, 35 on Wednesday, 25 on Tuesday and 16 on Monday, according to Siouxland District Health and Iowa Department of Public Health data.

