Sioux City Community School District reports 7 students, 3 staffers infected this week

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District reported seven infections among students who attended school this week, and three staffers.

The numbers are somewhat higher than those seen in previous weeks, though they remain subdued for a district with roughly 15,000 students spread across 20 schools.

As of Wednesday, there were 17 students who stayed home from school due to a COVID infection and another 272 who were in quarantine. (These tallies are not the same as the number of students who were infected while in school.) There were also 18 district employees who stayed home due to COVID infection and three who were in quarantine.

By way of comparison, on Wednesday there were also 232 students out of school due to non-COVID illnesses.

Since the New Year, the weekly tally of Sioux City public school students who had the virus while in school has consistently been in the single digits -- oftentimes zero.

The daily tally of infections in the county as a whole have held fairly stable. On Friday there were 24 new infections reported, following 31 on Thursday, 45 on Wednesday, 22 on Tuesday and nine on Monday.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.