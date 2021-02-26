Sioux City Community School District reports zero new infections this week

SIOUX CITY -- No students or staffers at the Sioux City Community School District tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

In recent weeks the district has reported relatively minimal infections of students and staffers who were in school -- one student and three staffers last week, one student and one staffer the week before that, and no student infections during the entire first month of this year.

The daily tally of students who stayed out of school due to a COVID infection has held steady -- there were 16 as of Wednesday. (This tally is separate from the aforementioned figures.) By way of comparison, that same day there were 216 students out of school due to illnesses other than COVID-19.

The number of infections reported daily in Woodbury County has likewise been moderate. Twenty-three infections were reported Friday, according to the Siouxland District Health Department, following 27 on Thursday, 26 on Wednesday and 18 on Tuesday.

