SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Community School District announced Friday that its "Summer Food Service Program" will begin on Monday, June 5.

The program will feature "open sites," where any child, age 1-18, can get a meal for free and "closed enrolled" sites where only children signed up for the site program can be served meals. According to the district, those sites are not open to the public but adults can eat with their children by paying $3 for breakfast or $5 for lunch. The "open site" lunches end on Friday, July 28 while the "closed enrolled" lunches end on Friday, August 4. All meals must be consumed on site.

For both, the Sioux City School District said "Meals are available Monday through Friday for all children ages 1-18 years without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service."

The "open" serving sites include:

Bryant Elementary School, 3040 Jones St., serving breakfast from 7:45 am - 8:45 am and lunch from 11 am – 1 pm (June 5 through July 28, 2023)

Irving Dual Language Elementary School, 901 Floyd Blvd., serving breakfast from 7:45 am - 8:45 am and lunch from 11 am – 1 pm (June 5 through July 28, 2023)

Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School, 1717 Casselman St., serving breakfast from 7:45am - 8:45 am and lunch from 11 am – 1 pm (June 5 through July 28, 2023)

Riverside Elementary School, 2303 Riverside Blvd., serving breakfast from 7:45am - 8:45 am and lunch from 11 am – 1 pm (June 5 through July 28, 2023)

Liberty Elementary School, 1623 Rebecca St., serving breakfast from 7:45am - 8:45 am and lunch from 11 am -1 pm (June 5 through July 28, 2023)

Leeds Elementary School, 3919 Jefferson St., serving breakfast from 7:45 am - 8:45 am and lunch from 11 am – 1 pm (June 5 through June 30, 2023)

North Middle School, 2101 Outer Drive N., serving breakfast from 7:45 am -8:45 am and lunch from 11 am – 1 pm (June 5 through June 30, 2023)

Unity Elementary School, 1901 Unity Ave., serving breakfast from 7:45 am - 8:45 am and lunch from 11 am – 1 pm (June 5 through July 28, 2023)

Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School, 4101 Stone Ave., serving breakfast from 7:45 am - 8:45 am and lunch from 11 am – 1 pm (June 5 through June 30, 2023)

Morningside STEM Elementary School, 3601 Bushnell Ave., serving breakfast from 7:45 am - 8:45 am and lunch from 11 am – 1 pm (June 5 through July 28, 2023)

Perry Creek Elementary School, 3601 Country Club Blvd., serving breakfast from 7:45 am - 8:45 am and lunch from 11 am – 1 pm (June 5 through June 30, 2023)

West Middle School, 3301 W. 19 th , serving breakfast from 7:45 am - 8:45 am and lunch from 11 am – 1 pm (June 5 through June 30, 2023)

, serving breakfast from 7:45 am - 8:45 am and lunch from 11 am – 1 pm (June 5 through June 30, 2023) West High School, 2001 Casselman St., serving breakfast from 7:45 am -8:45 am and lunch from 11 am – 1 pm (June 5 through June 30, 2023)

Hunt Elementary School, 2002 Nebraska St., serving breakfast from 7:45 am - 8:45 am and lunch from 11 am – 1 pm (June 5 through July 28, 2023)

East Middle School, 5401 Lorraine Ave., serving breakfast from 7:45 am -8:45 am and lunch from 11 am – 1 pm (June 5 through June 30, 2023)

East High School, 3200 Cypress St., serving breakfast from 7:45 am - 8:45 am and lunch from 11 am – 1 pm (June 5 through June 30, 2023)

North High School, 4200 Cheyenne Blvd., serving breakfast from 7:45 am - 8:45 am and lunch from 11 am – 1 pm (June 5 through June 30, 2023)

Evergreen Village, 5309 Hwy 75 N., serving breakfast from 7:45 am - 8:45 am and lunch from 11 am – 1 pm (June 5 through July 28, 2023)

Lyons Park, W. 1 st & John St., serving from 10:30 am - 11:15 am (June 5 through July 28, 2023) (mobile food bus)

& John St., serving from 10:30 am - 11:15 am (June 5 through July 28, 2023) (mobile food bus) Children’s Launch Pad Museum, 623 Pearl St., serving 11:30 am -12:15 pm (June 5 through July 28, 2023) (mobile food bus)

Lewis Pool, 1621 Sioux Trail, serving 12:30 pm -1 pm (June 5 through July 28, 2023) (mobile food bus)

Dale Street Park, 913 15 th St., serving 12:30 pm -1 pm (June 5 through July 28, 2023) (mobile food bus)

St., serving 12:30 pm -1 pm (June 5 through July 28, 2023) (mobile food bus) Rosehill Park, 1405 Grandview, serving 11:30 am -12:15 pm (June 5 through July 28, 2023) (mobile food bus)

Leeds Splash Pad, 3810 41st St., serving 10:30 am -11:15 pm (June 5 through July 28, 2023) (mobile food bus)

The "closed enrolled" sites are as follows:

Sanford Center West, 1700 Geneva St., serving lunch 11 a.m. - Noon, snack 3:30-3:45 p.m. (June 5 - Aug 4, 2023)

Sanford Center East, 6100 Morningside Ave., serving lunch 11 a.m. - Noon, snack 3:30-3:45 p.m. (June 5 - Aug 4, 2023)

Salvation Army Day Camp, 1415 Villa Ave, serving Monday, Wednesday & Friday Lunch from 11 a.m. - Noon, snack 3:30-3:45 p.m. (June 5 – July 28, 2023)

Western Iowa Tech Verizon Camp, 4647 Stone Ave., serving Monday-Thursday from 11 am - Noon (June 12 - June 30, 2023)

Sunnyside Elementary, 2700 S Maple, serving Breakfast 7:45-8:45am, Lunch serving 11 am – Noon (June 5 – June 30, 2023)

Additional questions may be directed to Food Service Director Rich Luze at 712-279-6860 or luzer@live.siouxcityschools.com